"North Carolina deserves a refund": Fans go wild at latest rankings for highest paid college football coaches heading into Week 7

Bill Belichick is having a tough start to his college football coaching career. The North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach has gone 2-3 to start the 2025 college football season, and fans are already asking questions.On3 Sports made a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the highest-paid college football coaches of 2025. Belichick came in ninth, and college football fans had a lot to say about his spot.A fan said, &quot;North Carolina deserves a refund.&quot;Another added, &quot;End the Belichick misery. America and UNC have had enough.&quot;One stated, &quot;UNC and Kentucky need their money back.&quot;However, some fans were more occupied with others.One said, &quot;Mark Stoops 9 million to win 2 games is one of the biggest and longest robbery jobs I’ve seen in my life.&quot;Another stated, &quot;What does that clown Franklin make ?&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;3, 4 &amp; 5 are STEALING from their universities goodness gracious.&quot;The list included other notable figures, such as Georgia's Kirby Smart at No. 1, Ohio State's Ryan Day at No. 2, Texas' Steve Sarkisian at No. 5, and Alabama's Kalen DeBoer at No. 7. However, it was Belichick's presence on the list that seemed to ruffle the most feathers.The former New England Patriots head coach joined the Tar Heels ahead of the 2025 season, and he's looking to lead the team to playoff contention. However, he has not enjoyed the best of starts.What's next for Bill Belichick and North Carolina?The Tar Heels had a Saturday to forget as they were handily beaten by the Clemson Tigers. The Tigers torched Belichick's side 38-10, handing them their second biggest loss of the season. It was a game that showed the difference between UNC and a true college football powerhouse.The Tar Heels started the season with a 48-14 loss to TCU. However, they bounced back with consecutive wins against Charlotte and Richmond, only to lose to UCF and Clemson, respectively.Next up for Bill Belichick's side is a trip to California to face off against the California Golden Bears. The Tar Heels could claw their way back to .500 by defeating Cal on their home turf.Belichick will look to galvanize his troops as the season reaches the halfway point. The future Hall of Famer has a bucket load of expectations due to his stature in the game, and anything less than a bowl game appearance might be seen as a failure.