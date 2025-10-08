  • home icon
  • College Football
  • North Carolina coach suspended: CFB insider shares details on Bill Belichick's staff member accused of providing extra benefits 

North Carolina coach suspended: CFB insider shares details on Bill Belichick's staff member accused of providing extra benefits 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 08, 2025 16:31 GMT
North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his team
North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his team

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had a woeful start to the season under coach Bill Belichick and after losing heavily, 38-10 to the Clemson Tigers in Week 6 action, dropped to a 2-3 record. The Tar Heels still don't have a win against a Power Four team this season and have been plagued by off-field issues surrounding Belichick.

Ad

On Wednesday, The Athletic analyst Bruce Feldman revealed on X that Tar Heels cornerback coach Armond Hawkins had been suspended by the program over providing impermissible benefits to some players.

"SOURCE: North Carolina assistant coach suspended in relation to extra benefits allegations," Feldman wrote.

According to the report, Hawkins provided sideline passes to certain North Carolina players' families, violating NCAA rules.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Armond Hawkins joined the beleaguered Belichick's staff after holding a job as a defensive analyst for the Washington Huskies under North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. Hawkins has held recruiting and analyst positions at USC, Colorado and Washington.

This season, the UNC defense has struggled and has allowed 246.2 passing yards per game, which ranks them as the No. 102 pass defense in college football and they have been outscored 120-33 in clashes against Power Four conferences.

Ad

Bill Belichick's North Carolina woes exposed by CFB insider

Bill Belichick joined the North Carolina Tar Heels to much fanfare after winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Since the legendary coach arrived in Chapel Hill, off-field issues have dominated the headlines, including his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

Belichick also sensationally banned Patriots staff from accessing Tar Heels' facilities and from posting New England-related social media content due to lingering animosity at how the franchise handled his firing two years ago.

Ad

On Tuesday, college football insider Pat Welter revealed in an article on "WRAL" that the Tar Heels were dealing with several dressing room issues behind the scenes.

"It's an unstructured mess," a source said. "There's no culture, no organization. It's a complete disaster. It started with recruits coming in acting entitled to certain things. It was about them individually, not the team. It was about me and what I was going to do."

The hype commanded by Belichick when he was appointed UNC coach has not translated into results on the field, and the off-field issues threaten to overwhelm the Tar Heels. According to On3, a Tar Heels docuseries with Hulu documenting Belichick's first season in college football has been cancelled after the disarray surrounding their season.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications