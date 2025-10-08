North Carolina coach suspended: CFB insider shares details on Bill Belichick's staff member accused of providing extra benefits 

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had a woeful start to the season under coach Bill Belichick and after losing heavily, 38-10 to the Clemson Tigers in Week 6 action, dropped to a 2-3 record. The Tar Heels still don't have a win against a Power Four team this season and have been plagued by off-field issues surrounding Belichick.On Wednesday, The Athletic analyst Bruce Feldman revealed on X that Tar Heels cornerback coach Armond Hawkins had been suspended by the program over providing impermissible benefits to some players. &quot;SOURCE: North Carolina assistant coach suspended in relation to extra benefits allegations,&quot; Feldman wrote.According to the report, Hawkins provided sideline passes to certain North Carolina players' families, violating NCAA rules. Armond Hawkins joined the beleaguered Belichick's staff after holding a job as a defensive analyst for the Washington Huskies under North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. Hawkins has held recruiting and analyst positions at USC, Colorado and Washington. This season, the UNC defense has struggled and has allowed 246.2 passing yards per game, which ranks them as the No. 102 pass defense in college football and they have been outscored 120-33 in clashes against Power Four conferences.Bill Belichick's North Carolina woes exposed by CFB insiderBill Belichick joined the North Carolina Tar Heels to much fanfare after winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Since the legendary coach arrived in Chapel Hill, off-field issues have dominated the headlines, including his relationship with Jordon Hudson.Belichick also sensationally banned Patriots staff from accessing Tar Heels' facilities and from posting New England-related social media content due to lingering animosity at how the franchise handled his firing two years ago. On Tuesday, college football insider Pat Welter revealed in an article on &quot;WRAL&quot; that the Tar Heels were dealing with several dressing room issues behind the scenes. &quot;It's an unstructured mess,&quot; a source said. &quot;There's no culture, no organization. It's a complete disaster. It started with recruits coming in acting entitled to certain things. It was about them individually, not the team. It was about me and what I was going to do.&quot;The hype commanded by Belichick when he was appointed UNC coach has not translated into results on the field, and the off-field issues threaten to overwhelm the Tar Heels. According to On3, a Tar Heels docuseries with Hulu documenting Belichick's first season in college football has been cancelled after the disarray surrounding their season.