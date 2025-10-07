"Bill has destroyed his football legacy" "sad to see": CFB fans condemn Bill Belichick's harsh step against Patriots despite Drake Maye's UNC links

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick fell to his third defeat in his nascent college football career when the Tar Heels were blown out 38-10 by the Clemson Tigers in Week 6 of college football action. Belichick's team was down 28-3 at halftime, leading to North Carolina fans exiting Kenan Stadium at halftime of the game.Belichick has captured headlines with his off-field issues during his short tenure as UNC coach, with one of the most shocking episodes culminating in his former team, the New England Patriots staff being banned from Tar Heels facilities over the fallout from his sacking in 2023.During the weekend, the issues between the beleaguered Bill Belichick and the Patriots seemed to impact UNC alumni and current New England quarterback Drake Maye, who dropped an amazing performance in a 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills. The North Carolina social media accounts did not post messages of congratulations for their former QB and 247Sports reporter Ross Martin revealed on X that it was due to an internal ban by Belichick on any New England-related material. &quot;According to sources inside the UNC football program, it is a directive from the staff (Bill Belichick) to not tweet/retweet anything Patriots-related. That's clearly why UNC football has not posted anything from Drake Maye's electric primetime win over the Buffalo Bills,&quot; Martin tweeted.College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the directive by Bill Belichick, which impacted Drake Maye.&quot;This pettiness is just sad to see,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Bill has destroyed his football legacy, showed himself to have terrible judgment with his girl toy and shown himself to be a petty douche bag regarding the pats,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;When the parents fight the children should never suffer,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans were not impressed by the negative headlines surrounding Belichick. &quot;Belichick has really become a bitter old man late in his career. It’s actually sad to see,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;The &quot;30 for 30&quot; on Bill Belichick's UNC trainwreck should be greenlit today,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;This is sad and pathetic. Come on Bill, don't ruin your legacy like this,&quot; one fan tweeted.Bill Belichick Pats ban tweaked after Drake Maye pressureAfter the news about the charismatic Bill Belichick banning North Carolina social media accounts from tweeting any New England Patriots material went viral, the Tar Heels tweaked their policy. In an interview with 247Sports, a program source revealed that they would relent and post content from Drake Maye's impressive performance against the Buffalo Bills. &quot;We have content coming out from NFL players yesterday including Drake,&quot; the source said. &quot;We would love nothing more than to have Maye back on campus. Also, Coach just sent Drake a giant UNC care package last week.&quot;Before Belichick arrived in Chapel Hill, Drake Maye established himself as one of North Carolina's greatest ever players. He tallied 8,018 yards, resulting in 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, while adding 1,209 rushing yards, resulting in 16 touchdowns and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. He was picked No. 3 overall by the New England Patriots, the year after Bill Belichick was fired by Robert Kraft.