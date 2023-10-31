Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan prediction, odds, and picks - October 31 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) go on the road to play Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4, 2-2) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET. Northern Illinois is coming off a 20-13 win over Eastern Michigan. Central Michigan lost 24-17 to Ball State on Oct. 21 and is now 1-2 in its last three games.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan: Match Details

Fixture: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Date & Time: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan: Betting Odds

Spread

Northern Illinois -5.5 (-110)

Central Michigan +5.5 (-110

Moneyline

Northern Illinois -218

Central Michigan +180

Total

Over 45.5 (-112)

Under 45.5 (-108)

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan: Picks

Northern Illinois running back Antario Brown has been great near the endzone as he's a big body who can get across the goal line, so take him to score a touchdown at -170.

Brown has five touchdowns in his last three games and has scored a touchdown in two of the previous three. But Central Michigan has a weak rushing defense, which should allow Brown to get across the goal line.

Central Michigan quarterback Jase Bauer has been decent this season, but take him to throw over 200 passing yards at -120 here. Bauer has gone over 200 passing yards in three of his six starts this season and is averaging 200.16 passing yards per game.

Central Michigan will likely trail in this game, which will force Bauer to throw more.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan: Head-to-head

Central Michigan has the upper hand in the all-time rivalry as the Chippewas are 31-23-1 against Northern Illinois. The schools last met on Nov. 2, 2022, with Central Michigan winning 35-22.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan: Prediction

Northern Illinois and Central Michigan are both 4-4 and have been inconsistent this season. However, the Huskies' offense is much better than Central Michigan's, as quarterback Rocky Lombardi is decent and has an arm to go deep on the Chippewas secondary.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan's run defense is a big issue here, so take Northern Illinois to get the win.

Prediction: Northern Illinois wins by a touchdown.

