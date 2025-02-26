Northwestern returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to David Braun's squad ft. Aidan Hubbard

The Northwestern Wildcats had a disappointing 2024 going 4-8 after the team went 8-5 in David Braun's first year as their head coach.

After the disappointing season, Northwestern added several new players through the transfer portal including a new quarterback. Braun does have several key players returning, mostly on defense.

Top 3 Northwestern returning players in 2025

#1. Aidan Hubbard, DL

Northwestern's best player on defense last season was Aidan Hubbard. The star pass rusher was in his third year at Northwestern and he recorded 33 tackles, one pass defense and 6.0 sacks, which led the team.

Hubbard is returning in 2025 and will once again be an impactful player on defense. The defensive lineman will once again be tasked with stopping the run and getting after the quarterback.

#2. Damon Walters, S

Damon Walters had an interception last season - Source: Imagn

Northwestern's secondary will look much different in 2025 as Devin Turner and Theran Johnson are both gone after leading the team with three and two interceptions, respectively.

However, the Wildcats will have starting safety Damon Walters back in 2025. Walters will now anchor the secondary for Northwestern and will likely be asked to be more aggressive as a ballhawk in hopefully helping replace the interceptions the Wildcats lost.

Walters recorded 42 tackles, an interception and two passes defended in 2024. He is expected to be an impactful player in 2025.

#3. Joseph Himon II, RB

Joseph Himon II was the Wildcats' backup running back in 2024 but he is now thrust into the starting job in 2025.

Himon was effective when he was given the ball as he rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries, which is good for an average of 4.9 yards. With Cam Porter gone, if Northwestern's running game is going to have success, Himon needs to have a big year.

Himon is entering his fourth year at Northwestern and will finally be the full-time starter.

