Northwestern's "Cats against the World" T-shirts supporting Pat Fitzgerald fume CFB fans: "Shameful and tone deaf"

The college football world is talking about Northwestern once again. After a hazing allegation shook the football program and resulted in the removal of long-term coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Wildcats are facing renewed criticism.

Fans expressed their indignation when Bradley Locker from Inside NU posted a picture from the team’s Wednesday practice. The Northwestern football staff members were seen in shirts numbered “51” with the slogan “Cats against the World,” paying tribute to Pat Fitzgerald.

The tone-deaf gesture from the assistant coaches has led to widespread criticism among college football fans on social media. The feeling is that the hazing scandal is not taken with seriousness within the football program despite its intricacy.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter.

Northwestern athletic director criticizes the action

Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg rebuked the football coaches and staff members for donning shirts in support of dismissed coach Pat Fitzgerald. Gragg labeled this gesture as inappropriate, offensive and lacking sensitivity.

The rebuttal followed comments from interim coach David Braun, who characterized the situation as a matter of free speech. Braun emphasized his priority of backing his players and staff, rather than delving into the question of whether the shirts displayed insensitivity.

“Let me be crystal clear. Hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any misconduct.”

Gragg mentioned that neither he nor the university had prior knowledge that the staff possessed the shirts nor were they informed that these shirts would be worn during practice. It is to be seen what disciplinary measures the school will impose on the staff.

The university is facing a series of lawsuits

Northwestern is set to face a series of lawsuits in the coming weeks in relation to the hazing scandal. Reports say more than 10 former football players have filed lawsuits, asserting that they experienced instances of sexualized hazing.

Pat Fitzgerald has also employed the service of a law firm to claim the remaining amount in his contract with the university. According to reports, the Wildcats' former player has around $42 million left in his contract and wants the entirety as a payoff.