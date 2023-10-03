Notre Dame cheerleaders spirit knows no age boundaries as photos after Fighting Irish's victory goes viral 

Notre Dame cheerleaders' spirit really has no age bounds. The Fighting Irish have bounced back to win the game against Duke after a disappointing home loss against Ohio State. But now, it's the Notre Dame cheerleaders who are winning hearts on social media.

Notre Dame's cheer squad was joined by an unexpected visitor after their week 5 win. And the video of that visitor has gone viral all over social media. It has made the hard-fought on-road victory all the more special for the fans.

So who is this special guest in the Notre Dame cheerleaders' squad that has everybody melting?

Notre Dame cheerleaders' spirit has no age restriction

A little Notre Dame fan has proved that the varsity spirit has no limits on age. A video has gone viral on Instagram that shows the Fighting Irish cheer squad celebrating their team's victory over the Duke Blue Devils with the fans. And as if right on cue, a little girl in full cheer squad uniform joined the girls. She participated enthusiastically with her own set of pom-poms and it just melted the internet.

"There is no age requirement when it comes to spirit," Varsity Spirit wrote while sharing the video.

The girl had a lot of spirit and the squad included her in sharing their happiness. Who knows, this same girl might just come back to Notre Dame one day and all others might be cheering for her. The Fighting Irish showed their spirit on Saturday and coach Marcus Freeman needs the team to just keep going, just like the little girl did.

The Fighting Irish fight on

Notre Dame endured the first defeat of their 2023 season in week 4 against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Duke was coming into week 5 as an undefeated team. It took a lot of character to go on the road after a home defeat and overcome a team that was billed to be winning everything at the moment. And the Fighting Irish did absolutely that.

Sam Heartman completed just 50% of his passes but still managed to put on 222 passing yards. It was Audric Estime's run game that really took the Fighting Irish to a 21-14 win.

With the win, Notre Dame has improved their overall record to 5-1 and sits at the top among the Independents (FBS). They will soon face the USC Trojans test in a couple of weeks. But first, some celebration this week and then a game against Louisville on 7th Oct.