Notre Dame recruiting: 3 athletes Marcus Freeman could secure on National Signing Day 2025

After reaching the championship game, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have a different look in 2025. Marcus Freeman’s team lost a handful of players to the NFL Draft, while several offensive linemen tested the transfer portal.

Among the players leaving the program are quarterback Riley Leonard, defensive linemen BJ Ober and Rylie Mills, and defensive backs Xavier Watts and early draft entry Benjamin Morrison.

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame will now look to round up their recruiting class and build towards the future. They have the 12th-ranked recruiting class according to 247 Sports, including 15 4-star recruits.

Here is a look at three more players the Fighting Irish could add in the late signing day window for the 2025 season.

3 athletes Notre Dame could recruit in National Signing Day

#3. Zahir Mathis, Defensive End

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native is considered one of the best defensive lineman prospect still available. 23 schools, including national champion Ohio State, are reportedly interested in him. He’s the 37th overall prospect according to 247 Sports.

Mathis might need to bulk up a little but he should have the ideal size to play off the edge at 6-6, 225 pounds. He is very good at getting off blocks and creating plays in the backfield with his power. He could be ranked higher, but the Buckeyes might be leading the race for his services.

#2. Jayce Cora, Athlete

An athlete from the Community School of Naples, Cora has been pursued by the Fighting Irish. The 6-4, 185-pound player is projected to play either safety or wide receiver. He has good size and speed to play at either spot. Whatever position he should be able to help add depth to the Irish immediately.

Cora has reportedly received offers from teams like Boston College, Pittsburgh, USF, and Boston College, but Notre Dame looks like the frontrunner for his services.

#1. Kaydon Finley, Wide Receiver

While the Notre Dame offense played well in 2024, it didn’t have many big play options on the outside. Kaydon Finley is a speedy wide receiver who can stretch the field for the Fighting Irish.

He is reportedly the main target for the Fighting Irish and has made multiple trips to South Bend already. The Aledo High School product is the 14th wide receiver in the recruiting class and has received offers from at least 34 schools. He is the son of former Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley.

