Notre Dame spring game 2025: Top 5 players to watch out for ft. Jeremiyah Love

The Notre Dame spring game will be played on Apr. 12. After making it to the CFP National Championship Game, the Irish will look to take the next step next season, but they will start preparing this spring.

Riley Leonard, Jack Kiser, Xavier Watts, Howard Cross and Rylie Mills are among the players the Irish will have to replace. There are also some interesting position battles and top newcomers ahead of the 2025 season.

With under a week before the Notre Dame spring game, here are five players to follow in the matchup.

Top 5 players to watch in Notre Dame spring game

Malachi Fields could give the Notre Dame passing game another dimension. - Source: Imagn

#5. Cree Thomas, Cornerback

The Brophy College Preparatory product will compete for playing time in South Bend. The Fighting Irish have two young starting cornerbacks in Christian Grey and Leonard Moore, but Benjamin Morrison entered the NFL Draft and Chance Turner is recovering from an ACL injury.

Thomas could challenge Carson Hobbs as the third cornerback down the road. While Dallas Golden and Mark Zackery are joining the program later this year, Thomas will be one of only three freshmen to see action in the spring.

#4. CJ Carr, Quarterback

CJ Carr and Steve Angeli are expected to battle for the starting spot. While Angeli could easily be in this spot as well, Carr is expected to have a higher upside. The quarterback battle will be one of the storylines to follow since the offseason.

This will be Carr’s opportunity to show what he brings to the Fighting Irish if given the starting job, but competition will be fierce. Angeli saw limited playing time last year but came into the field in the Orange Bowl and guided the team to an important field goal.

The son of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr will look to outplay the junior and earn the starting job in South Bend.

#3. Jason Onye, Defensive Lineman

With Rylie Mills and Howard Cross leaving Notre Dame, there are questions regarding the Irish’s defensive front. Jason Onye was expected to see a bigger role in 2024, but he missed the second half of the season for personal reasons.

The Notre Dame spring game will give a first glance into where the defensive lineman is at this point. Onye has the tools to be a solid contributor. He had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in four games as a reserve last year.

Donovan Hinish and Gabe Rubio will also compete for playing time inside, so the senior will have to show he’s ready as soon as possible.

#2. Malachi Fields, Wide receiver

A transfer wide receiver coming over from Virginia, Irish fans will get to see Malachi Fields for the first time at the Notre Dame spring game. Fields is coming off a 55-reception, 808-yard season at Virginia. He also added five scores.

Fields may be the most talented wide receiver in South Bend, but he will have to compete for targets with Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison. If the former Cavalier gets a good rapport with whoever wins the quarterback competition, the Fighting Irish passing attack should be more explosive than in 2024.

#1. Jeremiyah Love, Running Back

After a solid 2024 season in which he accounted for 949 yards and 15 touchdowns, Jeremiyah Love has the potential to be a Heisman contender for the Irish.

Because he has likely locked a starting position for the 2025 season, Love might not see the field a whole lot in the Notre Dame spring game, but whenever he hits the field, the 2025 junior will be worth keeping an eye on.

