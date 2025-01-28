"Now let's not screw it up": When Marcus Freeman shared powerful advice after taking Notre Dame job

Marcus Freeman was a positional coach and coordinator for over a decade before becoming the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach. That experience was vital in preparing him for coaching a historical college football powerhouse.

In a resurfaced interview from the Dan Patrick Show, Freeman shared a key piece of advice he gave himself after taking the head coach job. He said (3:20 mark):

"I knew at some point in my career I would be a head coach. That was the path I was on. I did not think it would be this year at the University of Notre Dame, but you know, what a great opportunity.

"So I keep telling myself, you are fortunate to get this great opportunity. Now let's not screw it up; let's do everything in your power to make sure that you do everything to get this kid ready to have success."

Marcus Freeman has been a success at Notre Dame

It's fair to say that Marcus Freeman has heeded his own words of wisdom, as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish has enjoyed great success with him as coach. The Fighting Irish have compiled a 33–10 record during his tenure, winning four bowl games and playing some of the best offensive football in the country.

Notre Dame compiled a 9-4 record in the 2022 college football season. They ended the year with a Gator Bowl victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Fighting Irish were even better in 2023, compiling a 10–3 record. They reached the 10-win mark for the first time under Freeman and punched in their ticket to the Sun Bowl, where they beat the Oregon State Beavers.

The Fighting Irish had their best season under Marcus Freeman in 2024, racking up a 14-2 record. They breezed through the regular season, losing only one game against Northern Illinois. They then beat the Indiana Hoosiers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Penn State Nittany Lions to face Ohio State in the National Championship game.

The Buckeyes were victorious in the big game, ending the Fighting Irish run. However, Marcus Freeman can look back with pride at how his team performed in 2024.

Next up is for the program to build on the momentum gathered and potentially go one better in the 2025 season. The Fighting Irish are stacked, and their potential seems off the charts with Freeman. Let's see what the 2024 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year has in store for the foreseeable future.

