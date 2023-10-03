Boulder, Colorado, has become a celebrity Mecca due to the current Coach Prime effect sweeping through college football.

The latest matchup against the Caleb Williams-led USC Trojans was also packed full of celebrities, including LeBron James and Denver Nuggets' star Aaron Gordon, who could not help but speak about the atmosphere created by Deion Sanders.

During a press conference afterward, Gordon explained his experience watching the game on the sidelines in Boulder.

"It was cool. Coach Prime is lit! Men, he has Colorado turned right now. The sideline was like celebrity vogue, it was like a club."

Have teams figured out Coach Prime and Colorado?

The Colorado Buffaloes began the season on fire, going 3-0 against decent teams like the TCU Horned Frogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. But things started going awry after a thrilling comeback win against the Colorado Rams.

Since then, the Buffaloes have been defeated by the Oregon Ducks at the Autzen Stadium and lost narrowly to the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. They showed incredible fighting spirit, outscoring the Trojans 27-14 in the second half.

In an episode of "The Volume," Colin Cowherd made a surprising claim about how close Coach Prime and Colorado are to winning a national championship and what they must do to achieve it.

“Colorado has solved some of their issues in the first transfer portal. Speed, quarterback perimeter, players- they’re not very good on the o-line or d-line. They’re just not. So again that will be the next transfer portal cycle. You know you just can’t solve everything. It used to be three years, it took Nick Saban three years to ramp up and vie for a national title. It really does help to turn the program around.”

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt also examined whether the Buffaloes have any pathway to a bowl game.

“Do they have a path to six? Absolutely,” said Klatt. “I think Arizona State becomes the pivotal game, the pivotal game. I believe Colorado is better than both Arizona and Stanford. Arizona State is likely a win but they have to go on the road. In order for Colorado to get to a bowl game, this is the pivotal game. This is the pivotal game. The other ones are going to be really difficult.”

Whether or not teams have sussed out Coach Prime's Colorado, the least that's expected from the Buffs is a bowl game appearance to build on the promise shown during those first few thrilling weeks of the season.