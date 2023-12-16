The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl for the college football playoffs semifinal. Both the fan bases are rooting for their team, with some others in the SEC also rooting for the Tide. But is Michigan getting any support from the fans of other teams in their conference?

This was exactly the question posed by a fan on social media. The responses that came wouldn't go down well with the Wolverines faithful. Especially the Ohio State Buckeyes fans have made their stance about the Rose Bowl very clear.

The fans of other Big Ten teams flooded the reply section of the post on X. And they made it clear that they wouldn't be rooting for the Michigan Wolverines against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This fan did not pull his punch while answering the question.

Another fan gave a reason for not supporting Michigan in the playoffs.

This fan will be rooting for Alabama against the Wolverines.

Another Ohio State fan differentiated between the Big Ten and the SEC.

A fan used a meme to convey their stance on the matter.

Another fan gave their reason of not supporting Michigan in the playoffs.

This fan also brought Satan in the matter.

Another fan made it clear that she isn't a Big Ten fan but one of the Buckeyes.

This fan thinks the Wolverines football program is the worst in history.

Another fan said they can't pull for Michigan in any case.

The Wolverines were caught in the middle of a sign-stealing scandal this season. Their head coach Jim Harbaugh had to face a three-game ban and some members of his staff also lost their jobs.

However, it isn't to say that the Ohio State Buckeyes fans would have supported their bitter rivals on this stage if that wasn't the case. Anyway, Michigan has had a great season despite all the controversies.

The Michigan Wolverines juggernaut coming into the playoffs

The Michigan Wolverines have been the team to beat this season. They come into the college football playoffs undefeated and the champions of the Big Ten, beating the Iowa Hawkeyes to win it. And they are the No.1 ranked team in the country at the moment.

The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, barely made it to the playoffs with many believing that the FSU Seminoles deserved their spot. But they are here and looking to win their seventh national title under coach Nick Saban. Will they be able to stop the Wolverines' juggernaut?

