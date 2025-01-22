Ohio State's Denzel Burke NFL Draft Prospects: Exploring the top 5 landing spots for the Buckeyes CB

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke helped the Buckeyes defeat Notre Dame 34-23 in the National Championship. However, with the win in the books, it means he finished his college football career. He has used his four years of eligibility and will enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Top 5 landing spots for Denzel Burke in the 2025 NFL draft

Denzel Burke is the 139th-ranked player and 13th-ranked cornerback in the draft according to Pro Football Focus. These are five teams that could be interested in him in the later rounds of the draft.

#1 New York Giants

The New York Giants' biggest defensive need is at cornerback. Andru Phillips is an effective option, but the team needs depth. The Giants are expected to use the third pick to select a quarterback, so Travis Hunter and Will Johnson are not options. As a result, taking Denzel Burke in the later rounds makes sense.

#2 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have many offensive weapons, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, their defense is an issue, and cornerback is its greatest weakness. Poor cornerback play has caused the Jaguars to be poor against the pass.

The Jaguars have the fifth pick, which could mean they could select Travis Huner or Will Johnson. However, if neither is available or they choose to go in a different direction with their top pick, getting Denzel Burke as a depth option would not hut.

#3 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the weakest cornerback rooms in the NFL last season. Nate Hobbs was the only effective player they had at that position, and he is expected to leave in free agency.

With the sixth pick, the Raiders are in an awkward position where none of the top quarterbacks or cornerbacks could be available. Although media members have suggested that they might try to trade up to acquire Shedeur Sanders or another top player, that is no guarantee. As a result, selecting Burke for depth would make sense.

#4 Atlanta Falcons

A.J. Terrell was the only effective cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons last season. They need depth at the position if they want to push for the playoffs. Fortunately, Denzel Burke is someone they can take who has big-game experience.

#5 Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks make sense as a team to select Burke because they do not need a starter. They have two great players in Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. However, they have no depth, and as a result, they might be looking for it late in the draft.

