Ohio State transfer portal: 5 key players Ryan Day should have secured from winter window

Ryan Day will try to lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to another successful season. On Jan. 20, the team defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 to win their first national title since 2014. The Buckeyes coach hopes to prepare the 2025 roster to attempt to win the College Football Playoff national championship in back-to-back years.

Day has lost several members of last season's team who have either transferred or will enter the 2025 NFL draft. Will Howard is among the players crucial to the Buckeyes championship run that has left the team. He officially declared for the upcoming NFL draft and thanked Ohio State for supporting him on Jan. 31 via X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Howard ranked sixth in the league in passing yards, completing 309 passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. He finished his college career by completing 17-of-21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame.

Another key player who left Ohio State is running back Quinshon Judkins. He decided not to return for his senior year to enter the NFL draft.

Judkins finished the season with 194 carries for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. In the championship game, he ended his college career on a high note by having 11 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a six-yard pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Day acquired new players from the transfer portal, including running back CJ Donaldson Jr., who had been with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He was third in rushing yards for West Virginia, with 163 carries for 734 yards and 11 touchdowns.

However, the team missed other players who could have improved their chances of competing in next year's national championship. Here are five key players that Ohio State missed out on during the transfer portal window:

Ohio State transfer portal: Five players that Ryan Day should have secured

#5, Kewan Lacy, running back

One player Day could have secured is running back Kewan Lacy, who transferred from the Missouri Tigers. Last season, he was sixth in rushing yards for Missouri with 23 carries for 104 yards.

The Tigers ended the season with a 10-3 record and were ninth in the Southeastern Conference standings. Lacy competed but could not become the first option at running back in his freshman year. His best performance was the team's 51-0 win over the Murray State Racers on Aug. 29. He had five carries for 42 yards.

He entered the transfer portal and joined the Ole Miss Rebels, hoping to have more opportunities to play.

If Day had acquired Lacy, the Buckeyes would've had a running back that could be on their roster for the next two seasons. Although Donaldson did better statistically than Lacy, he has one year left of eligibility in college football. Day may have to look for a new running back again once the 2025 season ends.

#4, Dane Key, wide receiver

Another player that Day could have signed was Dane Key. The wide receiver entered the transfer portal after three years with the Kentucky Wildcats. Key ended last season, achieving 47 receptions for 715 yards and two touchdowns as the team's best receiver.

His best performance was in the Wildcats 20-17 victory over Ole Miss on Sep. 28. Key finished with eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. The wide receiver transferred to the Nebraska Cornhuskers for his senior year.

Key could've been a great addition to Ohio State since they lost several wide receivers from the 2024 roster. Day still has Jeremiah Smith, who became one of Ohio State's star players. However, Key would've given the Buckeyes another talented receiver to throw the football to instead of Smith.

#3, Marques Watson-Trent, linebacker

Marques Watson-Trent is a third player that Day should have signed. The linebacker left the Georgia Southern Eagles to join Nebraska for his senior year. He ranked 14th in the league in total tackles (120) and had four forced fumbles.

One of Watson Trent's best games last season was when the Eagles beat Marshall Thundering Herd 24-23 on Oct. 12. He had ten total tackles (four solo and two forced fumbles.

Ohio State has lost linebacker Cody Simon, who finished his senior year last season. Watson-Trent would've been a suitable replacement to ensure Ohio State's defense could perform well without their best linebacker.

#2, Harrison Bailey, quarterback

Day may have a problem next season replacing Howard's position. Ohio State also lost backup quarterback Devin Brown, who committed to the California Golden Bears from the transfer portal. The team's current quarterback options are Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair.

Former Louisville Cardinals backup quarterback Harrison Bailey could have been another option for Day if he had obtained him from the transfer portal. Bailey has committed to the Florida Gators for his senior year. Last season, he completed 24 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

Bailey could've been a good option if Sayin or St. Clair isn't ready to be the new starter for Day's team.

#1, Tyler Van Dyke, quarterback

Tyler Van Dyke is another quarterback from the transfer portal that could've helped Ohio State either as a starter or a backup player. Although he missed most of last season due to an injury, he has the experience to lead an offense to victory.

He has completed 624 passes for 7,900 yards and 55 touchdowns in his college career. Van Dyke has transferred from the Wisconsin Badgers to the SMU Mustangs for his last season.

Van Dyke's experience might have helped Day's chances of getting to another championship game while preparing St. Clair to start as a sophomore in 2026 potentially.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place