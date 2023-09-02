Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction & Betting Tips - Sept. 2 | College Football Week 1

The (No. 3) Ohio State Buckeyes will be on the road as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten action on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET. This should be an interesting game as we see how the Buckeyes look as they try to compete for the College Football Playoff this season.

Ohio State season predictions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Ohio State Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff last season with an 11-2 (8-1) record before losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinals.

However, things have changed as quarterback CJ Stroud has been drafted in the NFL and will have Kyle McCord under center. The team has a lot of talent in the wide receiver room, with Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State's defensive line has a lot of talent and should be better. Expect another CFP appearance, as they have an incredible roster.

Indiana season predictions

The Indiana Hoosiers finished 2022 with a 4-8 (2-7) record and need to figure things out for 2023. They have a new quarterback and redshirt freshman, Tayven Jackson, who went 3-for-4 with Tennessee last season.

Indiana's defense struggled as it gave up 33.9 points per game. If the Hoosiers can figure out how to improve on this side of the ball, it can give them a chance to win six games.

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Head-to-Head

This conference matchup has been completely one-sided, as there have been 95 games between them before this. The Buckeyes have a 78-12-5 record, including a 27-game winning streak. Their most recent game saw a 56-14 home win for Ohio State.

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Betting Tips

Ohio State has had the over hit in nine of the last 10 games

Ohio State has won 12 of the last 15 games

Indiana has had the over hit in nine of the previous 14 games

Prediction: Ohio State 45 - Indiana 17

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

This Big Ten matchup will be taking place at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The matchup will be airing nationally on CBS and will be available on YouTube TV as well.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Indiana +30.5

Tip 2: Total - Over 59 Points

Tip 3: Player - TreVeyon Henderson Over 80.5 Rushing Yards

Tip 4: Player - Marvin Harrison Jr. Over 0.5 Receiving TDs