Big Ten Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 1 College football

Week 1 continues to roll along and now, we got these Big Ten football games this weekend to satisfy every college football fan's insatiable appetite. A host of big-name teams are taking the field on Saturday and Sunday, so it's time to tune in and see who beats who!

That said, here are all the scheduled Big Ten football games this weekend. All times are Eastern.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Big Ten football games this weekend

Here are the Big Ten football games to watch this weekend:

September 2

GAME TIME CHANNEL East Carolina at 2 Michigan 12:00pm Peacock Fresno State at Purdue 12:00pm BTN Utah State at 25 Iowa 12:00pm FS1 Buffalo at 19 Wisconsin 3:30pm FS1 3 Ohio State at Indiana 3:30pm CBS/Paramount+ Towson at Maryland 3:30pm BTN Toledo at Illinois 7:30pm BTN West Virginia at 7 Penn State 7:30pm NBC/Peacock

September 3

GAME TIME CHANNEL Northwestern at Rutgers 12:00pm CBS/Paramount+

Must watch Big Ten football games for Week 1

A total of three Big Ten conference matchups are included in this schedule. Here is a quick look at a handful of the games you can't miss.

East Carolina at Michigan

First up, we got the Michigan Wolverines facing off against the East Carolina Pirates. Now, the Pirates are far from a bad team, having won the Birmingham Bowl last year and ending the season 8-5. But Michigan has already won two consecutive Big Ten titles, and they look to win their third straight this season (via Sirius XM). Analysts pick a Michigan win by a huge margin, considering East Carolina lost so many good playmakers and are almost starting fresh this 2023.

Ohio State at Indiana

Another big game to watch is Ohio State vs. Indiana, which is one of the three conference matchups among these Big Ten football games this weekend. No one expects Indiana to pull off an upset against the Buckeyes (via Sports Illustrated). The Hoosiers finished last year 4-8 overall and were terrible against in-conference teams (2-7). They're just not that good to realistically beat the Buckeyes for now.

West Virginia at Penn State

For our last must-see matchup of all the Big Ten football games this weekend, we have the Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers. Again, analysts pick the obvious potential winner (Penn State) as the Mountaineers just won't have enough firepower to contend. The latter only finished 5-7 overall and were a sorry 2-4 on the road. Playing at Beaver Stadium just isn't a good thing to open the season to.

So, these are our picks for the must-watch matchups of all the Big Ten football games this weekend. Who you got?