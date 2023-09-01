College Football

Big Ten Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 1 College football

By Jai Barnachia
Modified Sep 01, 2023 21:16 IST
Week 1 continues to roll along and now, we got these Big Ten football games this weekend to satisfy every college football fan's insatiable appetite. A host of big-name teams are taking the field on Saturday and Sunday, so it's time to tune in and see who beats who!

That said, here are all the scheduled Big Ten football games this weekend. All times are Eastern.

Big Ten football games this weekend

Here are the Big Ten football games to watch this weekend:

September 2

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

East Carolina

at

2

Michigan

12:00pm

Peacock

Fresno State

at

Purdue

12:00pm

BTN

Utah State

at

25

Iowa

12:00pm

FS1

Buffalo

at

19

Wisconsin

3:30pm

FS1

3

Ohio State

at

Indiana

3:30pm

CBS/Paramount+

Towson

at

Maryland

3:30pm

BTN

Toledo

at

Illinois

7:30pm

BTN

West Virginia

at

7

Penn State

7:30pm

NBC/Peacock

September 3

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

Northwestern

at

Rutgers

12:00pm

CBS/Paramount+

Must watch Big Ten football games for Week 1

A total of three Big Ten conference matchups are included in this schedule. Here is a quick look at a handful of the games you can't miss.

East Carolina at Michigan

First up, we got the Michigan Wolverines facing off against the East Carolina Pirates. Now, the Pirates are far from a bad team, having won the Birmingham Bowl last year and ending the season 8-5. But Michigan has already won two consecutive Big Ten titles, and they look to win their third straight this season (via Sirius XM). Analysts pick a Michigan win by a huge margin, considering East Carolina lost so many good playmakers and are almost starting fresh this 2023.

Ohio State at Indiana

Another big game to watch is Ohio State vs. Indiana, which is one of the three conference matchups among these Big Ten football games this weekend. No one expects Indiana to pull off an upset against the Buckeyes (via Sports Illustrated). The Hoosiers finished last year 4-8 overall and were terrible against in-conference teams (2-7). They're just not that good to realistically beat the Buckeyes for now.

West Virginia at Penn State

For our last must-see matchup of all the Big Ten football games this weekend, we have the Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers. Again, analysts pick the obvious potential winner (Penn State) as the Mountaineers just won't have enough firepower to contend. The latter only finished 5-7 overall and were a sorry 2-4 on the road. Playing at Beaver Stadium just isn't a good thing to open the season to.

So, these are our picks for the must-watch matchups of all the Big Ten football games this weekend. Who you got?

