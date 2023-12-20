NCAAF

Oklahoma Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Sooners' SEC opponents for 2024 and rivalry outlook explored

By Pranay Parab
Modified Dec 20, 2023 18:24 IST
Oklahoma Sooners schedule 2024

Moving to their new conference, the Oklahoma Sooners will look to leave a third-place finish in this year's Big 12 standings behind and look to contend against the SEC's best.

With star quarterback Dillon Gabriel now at Oregon and multiple losses to the transfer portal, coach Brent Venables will have to rely on recruiting to strengthen the roster for next season.

Next season, the Sooners face a varied schedule with no more divisions in the SEC. But they will still come across some old foes and form new rivalries in the Southeastern Conference.

Oklahoma Sooners football schedule for 2024

WeekOpponentConferenceLocation
0Temple OwlsAAC
Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
1Houston CougarsBig 12
Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
2TulaneAAC
Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
3Tennessee VolunteersSEC
Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
4Auburn TigersSEC
Jordan-Hare Stadium
5Bye
6Texas LonghornsSEC
Cotton Bowl Stadium
7South Carolina GamecocksSEC
Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
8Ole Miss RebelsSEC
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
9
Maine Black Bears
CAAFaurot Field
10Bye
11Alabama Crimson TideSEC
Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
12LSU TigersSECTiger Stadium

Oklahoma Sooners rivalry and non-conference outlook

The Sooners play seven games at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium next season, with key matchups against the reigning SEC champions Alabama, Tennesse and South Carolina. In-conference road games include meetings with Auburn, Ole Miss and a rivalry week showdown against Texas.

At first glance, the matchup against former coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers will serve as a good test for the Sooners as they begin their SEC journey. Oklahoma have gotten the better of the Vols in their last three meetings and will look to keep the streak going.

Another edition of the Red River rivalry against the Big 12 champs in Dallas will be one of the toughest games on the schedule for HC Brent Venables. Oklahoma have won just 51 games to the Longhorns' 63 in their all-time series, but the Sooners have come out on top in 11 of their last 15 meetings.

Sooners against South Carolina in OK will serve as another reunion, as USC HC Shane Beamer has served as the Sooners' OC before.

Non-conference matchups include a rare meeting with Temple, a showdown against opponents from their former conference in Houston at home, another rare matchup against Tulane and a first-time meeting against an FCS team, the Maine Black Bears.

