Oklahoma returning players 2025: Top 5 athletes who will return to Brent Venables squad ft. Michael Hawkins Jr. 

The Oklahoma Sooners will look to compete for the top spot in the Southeastern Conference for the 2025 season. Last year, the team had a 6-7 record and was 13th in the SEC.

They played their final game of the 2024 season on Dec. 27, a close 21-20 loss to the Navy Midshipmen in the Armed Forces Bowl. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. finished the contest by completing 28 of 43 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns in Oklahoma's defeat.

The Sooners made several roster changes, including losing quarterback Jackson Arnold. As a sophomore, he started nine games for the program. One of his best performances was in the team's dominant 51-3 win against the Temple Owls on Aug. 30. Arnold completed 17 of 25 passes for 141 yards and four touchdowns.

Arnold's departure comes after completing 154 passes for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Sooners last year. On Dec. 14, he shared that he had transferred out of Oklahoma to join the Auburn Tigers via Instagram.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables retained key players for the upcoming season to help them compete against the best in their conference. Here are five players that will be active for the Sooners.

Top 5 players returning to the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2025 season

#5. R Mason Thomas, Defensive Lineman

Defensive lineman R Mason Thomas could be important to Venables' team. He will return to the Sooners for his senior year. Last year, Thomas contributed to the program's defense with 23 total tackles (13 solo), nine sacks and one forced fumble. He led his team in sacks as a junior.

On Sep. 28, he had one of his best performances in the team's 27-21 victory over Auburn. Thomas had four total tackles (three solo) and two sacks.

Thomas could play a key role in the defense as he finishes his last year with the Sooners.

#4. Kaden Helms, Tight End

Kaden Helms is another player who could be key to the Sooners. He will be active for Venables in his junior year. Last year, he had limited opportunities on offense, with two receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown.

On Nov. 2, Helms caught his only touchdown for Oklahoma in the team's 59-14 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

He could be in position for more opportunities in the upcoming season. The Sooners will be without tight end Bauer Sharp, who has transferred to the LSU Tigers. Sharp led the team in receiving yards, with 42 receptions for 324 yards and two touchdowns. Venables could look to Helms to be the primary tight end for Oklahoma.

#3. Deion Burks, Wide Receiver

Deion Burks may be in a position to have a standout season in his senior year with the Sooners. Last season, he had the third-most receiving yards on the team with 31 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

His best performance was in Oklahoma's win against Temple. Burks had six receptions for 36 yards and three touchdowns. However, the wide receiver suffered setbacks, including a soft tissue injury and a concussion that prevented him from playing every game.

The team lost wide receiver J.J. Hester, who posted on Instagram that he signed with the Kentucky Wildcats on Dec. 23. Hester had the second-most receiving yards for Oklahoma with 14 receptions for 315 yards and one touchdown.

Burks could be the best target for the team to make plays in the wide receiver position since Hester and Sharp left the roster.

#2. Jovantae Barnes, Running Back

Jovantae Barnes will return for his senior year on Venables' team. He led the team in rushing yards with 122 carries for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

The highlight of his junior year for Oklahoma was their win against Maine. Barnes finished with 18 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

The Sooners will look to Barnes for another strong season to compete in the SEC. The running back hopes to end his College Football career on a high note, as he could be a potential top prospect in the 2026 NFL draft.

#1. Michael Hawkins Jr., Quarterback

Hawkins Jr. is another star who could be vital to the team's chances of placing first in the SEC. He stepped up in the starting quarterback role when Arnold was unavailable.

In his freshman year, he completed 76 passes for 783 yards and three touchdowns. His best performance was in the team's loss in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Arnold's departure makes him the likely starting quarterback for the upcoming season. He will attempt to lead Oklahoma to a better record than last year.

