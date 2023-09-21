Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

We have an entertaining Big 12 Conference battle between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones in Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4:00 pm ET.

The Cowboys are currently 2-1 thus far and are coming off a 33-7 road loss last Saturday against the South Alabama Jaguars. The Cyclones were on a two-game losing streak last Saturday on the road against the Ohio Bobcats.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: Head-to-head and key numbers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The two teams have faced off 57 against one another in all competitions. The Cowboys have a 34-20-3 all-time record against the Cyclones

Oklahoma State is 1-2 against the spread this season

Iowa State is 1-2 against the spread this season

Oklahoma State had the under hit in the previous five games

Iowa State had the under hit in 10 of the last 12 games

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: Prediction

The offense for Oklahoma State is struggling as they are averaging 20.3 points on 321.7 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Alan Bowman has been brutal under center as he is 30-of-52 (57.7 completion percentage) for 235 yards with an interception.

They need to depend on sophomore running back Ollie Gordon II, who has been leading the way as he has 19 carries for 109 yards (5.7 yards per attempt) with two rushing touchdowns and six catches for 45 yards.

Defensively, they are giving up 20.3 points on 354.3 total yards per game. They have been doing pretty well as the team has 10 sacks, seven pass deflections, one interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Iowa State Cyclones have been struggling a bit throughout the season as they are scoring 16.7 points on 270.3 total yards per game. Freshman quarterback Rocco Becht has been doing a decent job as he is 50-of-81 (61.7 completion percentage) for 549 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has run the ball 13 times for 45 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Iowa State has been dominant throughout the entire season as they are giving up 13 points on 253.7 total yards per game. The Cyclones have six total sacks, 15 pass deflections and three interceptions (one pick-six).

Prediction: Oklahoma State 20-18

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Oklahoma State Cowboys +3.5

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 36.5 Points - Over 36.5 Points

Tip 3: Points - Over/Under 17.5 First Half Points - Under 17.5 Points

Tip 4: Points - Over/Under 1.5 TDs for Iowa State - Over