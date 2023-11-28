Oklahoma State vs Texas football rivalry history: H2H, records, and more

The game between Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Longhorns will decide who emerges as the Big 12 champions for the 2023 season. Both teams sit on top of the conference rankings and will be looking forward to ending the season with the taste of success.

The Texas Longhorns are entering the championship game with a six-game winning streak. Last week, in the final game of the regular season schedule, they dismantled rivals Texas Tech 57-7 in a lopsided win and compiled an 11-1 overall campaign (8-1 in the Big 12) after this mammoth win.

Can the Longhorns go on to win their first conference title under third-year coach Steve Sarkisian?

On the other hand, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will enter the contest with a two-game winning streak. Last weekend, they defeated BYU 40-34 and compiled a 9-3 overall record (7-2 in the Big 12). Can the Cowboys win their second conference title under long-term coach Mike Gundy?

Oklahoma State vs Texas: Head-to-Head

The Oklahoma State vs Texas rivalry is over 100 years old, beginning in 1916. In the debut game of this rivalry, the Texas Longhorns won 6-14 and went on to establish a five-game winning streak, which was broken in 1944 after a hiatus in the series.

The teams have faced each other 37 times, despite the long-term rivalry. This is because the series came to a halt a number of times over the years for various reasons. Currently, Texas leads the series 26-11 and will be looking to improve on this statistic.

Notable records in the Oklahoma State vs Texas series

The largest margin of victory was recorded by Texas in the 1996 season. This was a home game played at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, where the team dismantled Oklahoma State 71-14.

The smallest margin of victory is also recorded by Texas. This was another home game, where the Longhorns won by two points with a 17-15 final score. They put up a five-game winning streak in the series.

When was the last time Oklahoma State defeated Texas?

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are on a two-game winning streak in this Oklahoma State vs Texas rivalry. They won last season's game at Boone Pickens Stadium with a 41-34 final score to be bowl-eligible in 2022.

When was the last time Texas defeated Oklahoma?

The last time the Texas Longhorns defeated the Cowboys was in 2021. This was a game played at Oklahoma State's home ground where the Longhorns won 41-34 in OT.