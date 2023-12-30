Ole Miss Football Injury Report ahead of Peach Bowl 2023: Updates on Qua Davis, Zakhari Franklin and More

The 11th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels are facing off against the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl. Even though there has been more than a full calendar month since the Ole Miss Rebels have played, there are still a few players that the program has on their injury report.

The Rebels have a majority of their significant players not on the injury report but the program does not have a clean bill of health. Which players for Ole Miss are still on the injury report heading into Saturday's bowl game and what is the most up-to-date status on these players? Let's take a closer look at the team and discuss what they have done.

Spencer Sanders, Quarterback

Spencer Sanders, Quarterback

Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders has been the program's backup quarterback this season and has been ruled out for this game due to eligibility. He has not played since Nov. 18 and did not play much in 2023 as he finished going 19-of-29 (65.5 completion percentage) for 278 yards with three passing touchdowns as well as 11 rushing attempts for 45 yards (4.1 yards per carry).

Zakhari Franklin, Wide Receiver

Senior wide receiver Zakhari Franklin is one of the two wide receivers that are not going to be on the field for the 2023 Peach Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Injuries have limited his 2023 college football season and he will not be available.

This was his first season with the Ole Miss Rebels as he came in from the UTSA Roadrunners. In his career, Franklin has finished with 265 receptions for 3,387 yards (12.8 yards per catch) with 38 touchdown receptions.

Qua Davis, Wide Receiver

Senior wide receiver Qua Davis has not been on the field much this season for the Ole Miss Rebels and ruled out of the Peach Bowl with an undisclosed injury.

He has played in a single game throughout the 2023 season in a Sept. 17 game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and had just one reception for two yards.

