Jaxson Dart made an impression at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. ESPN Sportscenter anchor Matt Barrie was among the many to have a strong response to Dart's performance and took to X on Friday to share his thoughts on the Ole Miss QB:

"Post trip thoughts: 1. Jaxon Dart should be in the discussion as the top overall QB. 2. The QB depth in this draft will have value. See: Tyler Shough and Seth Henigan. 3. The RB group is a GOLD mine this year. 4. Ole Miss was the most talented team in the SEC."

Barrie's take flies in the face of mock draft consensus thinking. Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders have been widely perceived as the top two signal callers in the 2025 NFL draft. Dart's trajectory has been that of a day-two quarterback. With his standout performance during Senior Bowl week, can Matt Barrie's prediction come true?

Jaxson Dart is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound quarterback. He started his collegiate career at USC but transferred to play in Lane Kiffin's high-flying offense at the University of Mississippi. Dart threw for 72 touchdowns in his three seasons in Oxford with only 22 interceptions. Dart had excellent weapons like future NFL receivers Zakhari Franklin and Tre Harris.

Dart triggered a pass-happy offense to five games of 40+ points in 2024. He demonstrated his dual-threat ability with 495 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.

When discussing his Senior Bowl week, Dart made it clear that his on-the-field performance is the strongest indicator of his skill and potential. He was asked what was most important for him to show during Senior Bowl week, and he answered directly.

"Everything I need to show is on tape. It's more getting acclimated to NFL systems and NFL coaches."

Bleacher Report NFL Scout Dame Parson heaped effusive praise on Dart.

"Dart excels at throwing isolated and schemed-up routes between the hashes in the middle of the field. He tends to attack one-on-one matchups. He identifies these favorable matchups pre-snap and gives his wide receivers a chance to make a play."

Parson sees Dart as a capable pocket passer with the skill to pick defenses apart.

When could Jaxson Dart hear his name called at the 2025 NFL Draft?

Jaxson Dart is ranked as one of the top seven quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class according to multiple industry sources, including Mel Kiper Jr. Kiper ranks Dart as third after Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Similarly, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has Dart ranked 41 on his big board and the No. 3 available quarterback. Jeremiah concludes that Dart, while imperfect, is still a high-end prospect.

Many, including ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, are thinking Dart may be a Day 1 pick. He took to Twitter on Friday to share:

"Jaxson Dart is going in round 1."

Dart's Senior Bowl performance did little to quell this belief and it will be interesting to see how high he goes, and to where.

