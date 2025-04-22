Ole Miss Transfer Portal Tracker 2025: All football players who entered the spring window ft. Jordon Simmons 

The Ole Miss Rebels have lost several players since the spring transfer portal opened on April 16. Last year, the team finished with a 10-3 record and placed fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings. Coach Lane Kiffin aims to lead his team to the College Football Playoff for the 2025 season.

Ole Miss ended last season with a 52-20 win against the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. The Rebels began preparation for the upcoming season when they kicked off their spring training camp on March 18.

The team ran practice until April 12, when they held "Meet the Rebels" Day to entertain their fans. A few days later, the coach had three players enter the spring transfer portal. Kiffin hopes to retain the remainder of his roster to have a chance to compete against the best teams in the SEC.

Here are three Ole Miss players who have entered the spring transfer portal.

Ole Miss football 2025 spring transfer portal tracker

#1. Jordon Simmons, Running Back

Simmons chose to enter the spring transfer portal for his final year in college football. On Jan. 10, On3's Zach Berry reported that the running back joined Kiffin's team after one season with the Akron Zips.

Simmons announced on April 16 that he had decided to seek a new team on X/Twitter:

"I have decided to re-enter the transfer portal as a post-bachelor student-athlete with one year of eligibility remaining. I want to sincerely thank Ole Miss for the opportunities and support. I am excited and open to explore the next chapter in my journey. @247PortalUpdate," Simmons tweeted.

Last year, Simmons had 110 carries for 664 yards and two touchdowns with Akron. One of his best performances was in the team's 49-17 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sep. 7, 2024. He had nine carries for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Simmons joining the spring transfer portal could interest a team looking to add an experienced running back to their roster as a starter or backup option.

#2. Jordan Smart, Wide Receiver

Smart decided to transfer out of Kiffin's team after one year. He played in three games last season with one reception for 34 yards. On3's Thomas Goldkamp reported on Monday that the wide receiver left the Rebels for the spring transfer portal.

Smart will try to join a new team that will offer him more opportunities to play in his final year in the league. He'll hope to showcase his skills and potentially enter the 2026 NFL draft.

#3. Janorris Hopson, Wide Receiver

Hopson is another star who has left the Rebels for the spring transfer portal. He didn't see any action last season and was redshirted as a sophomore. On April 18, the wide receiver announced on Instagram that he was leaving Ole Miss and thanked everyone on the team for their support last year.

He noted in his statement that he has two years left of eligibility in college football. Hopson is looking to sign with a team that will give him a chance to compete this upcoming season.

