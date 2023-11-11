Ole Miss vs Georgia Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

Week 11 has a battle of the top 10 programs as the ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels take on the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday evening.

The Rebels (8-1, 5-1 in SEC) have been playing well, as they are on a five-game winning streak and are coming off a 38-35 home victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0) are undefeated and secured a 30-21 home win against the Missouri Tigers in their last game.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia match details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Ole Miss vs. Georgia betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Ole Miss Rebels +10.5 (-108) Over 58.5 (-110) +350 Georgia Bulldogs -10.5 (-112) Under 58.5 (-110) -455

Ole Miss vs. Georgia picks

The Ole Miss Rebels have been an electric offense through the air, as they are tied for 14th in the sport with 297.7 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart has been playing well thus far as he is 160-of-244 (65.6 completion percentage for 2,467 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. With his passing yards increasing each of the last four games, expect the over to hit on Dart's passing yards in this game.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the most dynamic passing offenses in college football as they are sixth in the nation with 325.3 passing yards per game.

Their starting quarterback, Carson Beck, has been playing at an elite level. He is 213-of-295 (72.2 completion percentage) for 2,716 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. With two touchdown passes in each of the last two games, go with the under in Beck's passing touchdowns.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia key injuries

Ole Miss

Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Qua Davis- Undisclosed (OUT)

Georgia

Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr - Personal (Questionable)

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Forearm (OUT)

Running back Roderick Robinson II - Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker EJ Lightsey - Back (OUT)

Tight end Brock Bowers - Ankle (OUT)

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims - Ankle (OUT)

Running back Branson Robinson - Knee (OUT)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia head-to-head

These SEC foes are squaring off for the 46th time, as Georgia has dominated with a 32-12-1 record. The last game was won by the Rebels in 2016 at home 45-14 but the game was vacated by Ole Miss, so technically it is ruled a tie.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia prediction

These offenses are going to play well, but I trust the Bulldogs to defend well more than I do for the Rebels. It is difficult to say Georgia is going down until we see it. Go with Georgia at home to cover the spread.

Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs -10.5