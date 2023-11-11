What channel is the Washington State vs Cal game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

For this clash featuring Washington State and Cal, there's probably not much excitement to be had if you're not a fan of either team. Still, Cougars and Bears fans would obviously want their squads to come out victorious.

Both Washington State and Cal are down at the bottom of the Pac-12, with their postseason hopes gone with the wind. Cougars are once again a mediocre 4-5, while the Golden Bears are a measly 3-6. For now, they're just looking to try and finish their regular season campaigns strong – but Cal still has a chance to make it to a Bowl game if their fortunes don't sour.

With five-game and four-game losing streaks, something's got to give. And this Week 11 clash featuring Washington State and Cal might be far from a marquee game, but it could be interesting to see who comes out on top.

What channel is the Washington State vs Cal

game on?

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN2 will be the broadcast network to air the Washington State versus Cal football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Washington State vs Cal start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 4 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Washington State vs Cal college football matchup is 4:00 p.m. E.T.

Washington State's quarterback situation

Despite their recent loss to the Stanford Cardinal, Washington State did have a silver lining: their quarterback Cameron Ward.

Ward may not be a household name in college football, but his numbers are elite. For the season, he has tallied a stat line of 2,773 pass yards on 240-for-349 attempts (68.8 CMP%), with 17 touchdowns and four total interceptions. Against Stanford, he logged 241 pass yards on 24-for-40 attempts with one touchdown and interception each.

His best game of the season thus far is against Oregon, where he passed for 438 yards and rushed for another 30. All of this just means that Ward is every bit the deserving QB1 for the Cougars, even if his team hasn't really found its groove all year long.

Cal's quarterback situation

Freshman Fernando Mendoza was not the starting QB for Cal at the beginning of the year. That position used to belong to Sam Jackson V, whom the Bears lost to injury back in September against North Texas.

Since Jackson was out, Mendoza has stepped in and thus far has carved a path on his own. He was named the starter last month and as of this writing, he's expressed an intense desire to finally end their skid. That's because if they win this and their next (last) two games, they can still be eligible for a Bowl game (via Sports Illustrated).

Mendoza had this to say about the upcoming Washington State versus Cal clash:

“This is huge. We’ve had the analogy this week that we’re going to burn the boats. That means that we’re going to be all in this week.

"We’re all in every week, however this week it means more because if we win out these next three games we’re going to go to a bowl game and that would be huge for the program, huge for the coaches and huge for my fellow players. Our team is prepared and I can’t wait for Saturday — it’s going to be a great showing for us.”