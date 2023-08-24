Who is the Cal starting QB in 2023? Exploring the Golden Bears QB depth chart ahead of the 2023 season

Heading into the 2023 season, the Cal starting QB position is already filled. They have named Sam Jackson V as their lead signal-caller this year, though their depth chart at the quarterback position still warrants a look.

The Golden Bears had a rough 2022 season and are looking to bounce back this year. They ended up with a 4-8 record after going a measly 2-7 in the conference. They were also winless on the road with a 0-5 slate. They will be looking to turn things around as fast as they can.

What does the Cal Golden Bears QB depth chart look like for 2023?

As previously mentioned, Sam Jackson V is the Cal starting QB this season. While he didn't have eye-popping stats last season, he still impressed the coaching staff enough with his consistency as a two-way threat (via Sports Illustrated).

The TCU Horned Frogs transfer did, however, show his passing skills early. He completed all six of his passes in his two seasons there, though he didn't see a lot of action. Backing him up is NC State transfer Ben Finley, who threw 741 yards for the Wolfpack last season, and freshman Fernando Mendoza.

Sam Jackson V - Stats and strengths

As the new Cal starting QB, Jackson has a lot to prove.

In a report by ESPN, coach Justin Wilcox said Jackson won the job over Finley and Mendoza because of his combination of passing and running skills. Here's what he had to say:

"Sam began to separate himself recently. He is a dynamic athlete who can succeed both in the passing game and by making defenses account for his outstanding running ability. When your quarterback does both of those things well, it can be challenging for the defense. I'm excited to see what he does with this opportunity."

Who was the Golden Bears' starting QB in the last five years?

Here are the players that held the Cal starting QB job over the last five seasons:

2023 - Sam Jackson V

2022 - Jack Plummer

2021 - Ryan Glover, Chase Garbers

2020 - Chase Garbers

2019 - Devon Modster

Jack Plummer, who currently plays for the Louisville Cardinals, is probably the best out of the players mentioned. He logged 3,095 passing yards, 21 TDs, and 9 interceptions for Cal last season, as well as a 62.5 CMP%. Safe to say, Jackson's got big shoes to fill for 2023.