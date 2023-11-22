Ole Miss vs Mississippi State prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 23 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Ole Miss Rebels go on the road to play Mississippi State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET in the annual Egg Bowl game.

OIe Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) is ranked 12th in the nation and returned to the win column with a 35-3 win over LA-Monroe. Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) beat Southern Miss 41-20 last weekend.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: Game Details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) vs Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6)

Date & Time: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: Betting Odds

Spread

Ole Miss -10 (-112)

Mississippi State +10 (-108)

Moneyline

Ole Miss -395

Mississippi State +310

Total

Over 55 (-112)

Under 55 (-108)

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: Picks

The Ole Miss Rebels are led by quarterback Jaxson Dart and I like the quarterback to throw over 245.5 passing yards at -115. Dart will throw the ball 30+ times a game, and the Rebels offense is not scared to throw a deep ball every now and then.

In Dart's last three games, he's thrown over 245.5 passing yards in two of them, with the only one he went under was against Georgia, who has one of the best defenses in the country, which Mississippi State's isn't.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, has Will Rogers under center but the quarterback doesn't throw all that much. Instead, the Bulldogs' offense is run-heavy, while Rogers' passes are a lot of check-downs. With that, I'm taking Rogers under 197.5 passing yards at -115 as he has gone under this number in all three of his last games and five of his last six games.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: Head-to-head

Ole Miss leads the all-time series 64-46-6 but Mississippi State did win the Egg Bowl last year 24-22.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: Prediction

The Egg Bowl has some more stakes this year, as Mississippi State needs to win if they are to become bowl-eligible.

However, the Bulldogs have struggled mightily this season, and Lane Kiffin will be looking to put up a blowout after losing last year and against a rival. Ole Miss' offense will be too much for Mississippi State's defense, as the Rebels are likely to cruise to a one-sided win.

Prediction: Ole Miss wins by 13+.

