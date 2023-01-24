Olusegun Oluwatimi NFL draft projection: How high will the Michigan center go?

Olusegun Oluwatimi is a college football star who plays for the Michigan Wolverines as a center. Oluwatimi had a stunning season, but the Wolverines were eliminated from the college football playoffs in the semifinals for the second time in a row.

The Wolverines faced the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl and fell behind early, but fought back to lose 51-45.

Olusegun Oluwatimi moved to Michigan this season and appeared in 13 games and 834 snaps for the Wolverines as a senior. While playing center, he allowed four quarterback hurries, five quarterback hits, and zero sacks.

In 2021, Oluwatimi played for the University of Virginia and was a finalist for the Rimington Award and a second-team All-American. He won the Rimington and Outland Trophy this season while playing for Michigan.

Football critics predicted he would be a third-day pick or might even go undrafted in 2022. But he has had a big season with the Wolverines and could now earlier.

The position he plays saw a selection in the first round of the draft last year. This further increases Oluwatimi's chances of going higher up in 2023 as he is one of the best available. Most analysts have him down as a day three selection, however, he could hear his name called earlier. That said, the first round seems unlikely.

Olusegun Oluwatimi's early years

Olusegun Oluwatimi in action for Michigan

Olusegun Oluwatimi was born in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on August 5, 1999. He went to DeMatha Catholic High School and 247 Sports evaluated him as a two-star talent with a rating of 0.760. Oluwatimi chose Virginia after graduating from high school.

As a freshman in 2019, Oluwatimi appeared in 14 games and logged 933 snaps for the Cavaliers. While playing center, he allowed 11 QB hurries, zero QB hits, and four sacks.

He participated in 10 games and had 718 snaps as a sophomore in 2020. While playing center, he allowed 13 quarterback hurries, two quarterback hits, and zero sacks.

In 2021, Olusegun Oluwatimi played in 12 games as a junior, totaling 910 snaps. He played center and allowed 12 quarterback hurries, five quarterback hits, and three sacks.

He was sent to Michigan in 2022, where he played 834 snaps over 13 games while allowing only four quarterback hurries, five quarterback hits, and no sacks.

The future certainly looks bright for Oluwatimi.

