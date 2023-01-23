Robbie Gould, a place-kicker for the San Francisco 49ers, is currently the oldest player in the playoffs with Tom Brady out of the postseason as San Francisco faces the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. He celebrated his 40th birthday on Dec. 6.

Gould, part of the NFL since 2005, and is playing his 18th season. In his entire career, he has been part of three teams: the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and 49ers.

The New England Patriots signed a one-year $232,000 contract with Robbie Gould after he went undrafted in 2005. He was waived off the Patriots and the Ravens in the same year and was finally claimed by the Chicago Bears in October 2005.

He went on to play 11 seasons in Chicago. In 2008, he signed a five-year, $15.5 million contract with the Bears and further extended his contract in 2013. During his tenure with the Bears, he scored 447 field goals in 517 attempts, scoring the longest field goal of his career at 58 yards.

In 2016, he signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants, and the following year, he moved to the 49ers. In 2017, he signed a two-year, $4 million contract with San Francisco. The 49ers extended his contract to four years in 2019.

He signed a two-year $7.25 million contract extension with San Francisco in 2020. He is playing his sixth season with the 49ers. In San Francisco, he has made 161 field goals in 184 attempts.

How many playoff appearances has Robbie Gould made?

NFC divisional playoffs: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Robbie Gould has made seven appearances in the NFL playoffs and has a perfect kicking record of 38 of 38 on extra points and 29 of 29 on field goals. Last season, Gould made a 45-yard, game-winning field goal against the Packers at Lambeau Field to help the 49ers advance to the NFC championship game.

San Francisco defeated the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card and divisional rounds, respectively, this season. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game at 3 p.m ET on Sunday.

