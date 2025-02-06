Omarr Norman-Lott Draft Protections: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Tennessee DT

One player whose NFL draft stock is rising is Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott. Norman-Lott transferred from Arizona State to Tennessee two years ago. Competent but not especially inspiring, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound tackle has turned it up a notch in the Senior Bowl and other postseason events.

Norman-Lott had 89 tackles and 17 tackles for loss in his college career. However, massive defensive tackles, particularly those who can rush the passer as well as clog lanes on the ground, don't exactly grow on trees. Norman-Lott's NFL draft stock has hopped to the point where some mock drafts have him in the first round — and not even at the bottom of the round.

Other drafts have him in rounds two or three, so it's far from certain, but some forward momentum is happening.

Here's a look at five probable NFL draft landing spots for the Tennessee standout.

Top 5 NFL draft landing spots for Omarr Norman-Lott

Each of the Super Bowl teams is rumored as a potential NFL landing spot for Omarr Norman-Lott. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo is a team that is a bit thin on the defensive line and Omarr Norman-Lott could be a value pick either late in the first or in the second round for Buffalo. The Bills are obviously close to Super Bowl aspirations but could use a little interior havoc wreaking, which looks increasingly like Norman-Lott's professional role. He's not a bad fit for Buffalo.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Speaking of teams that are faring pretty well, the Chiefs are noted in some mock drafts as a first or second-round spot for Norman-Lott. Defensive tackle is an area of need and a veteran Kansas City team could allow Norman-Lott to grow into a greater role with experience. It's a nice fit if it happens.

3. Dallas Cowboys

A team not quite on the same level of readiness is the Cowboys, reshuffling yet again. They are often linked to Norman-Lott in mock drafts. The one caveat is that it's hard to see him going No. 12 to Dallas, so this would probably be a second or third-round selection. However, a ton of mock draft smoke might mean there's fire around Dallas and Norman-Lott.

2. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings might be the upward mobility point for Norman-Lott. They pick 24th and aside from issues in the secondary, defensive tackle could be a primary point of emphasis. Seeing the Vikings get shredded defensively certainly suggests some strength at the point of attack could help and that's where Norman-Lott might be a better pick than a defensive back.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

What do you get a team that has everything? Looking through the Eagle roster as a focus on massive and speedy SEC defenders is a constant. It's not hard to see Omarr Norman-Lott fitting in well, and again, a talented team could allow him to not be faced with too heavy of immediate expectations.

What do you think of Omarr Norman-Lott's NFL future? Share your take on the big Tennessee lineman below in our comments section!

