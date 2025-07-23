  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Only difference is you got paid more than i did": Ex-Georgia HC takes hilarious dig at Carson Beck during sit-down interview at ACC media day

"Only difference is you got paid more than i did": Ex-Georgia HC takes hilarious dig at Carson Beck during sit-down interview at ACC media day

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:48 GMT
NCAA Football: ACC Kickoff - Source: Imagn
"Only difference is you got paid more than i did": Ex-Georgia HC takes hilarious dig at Carson Beck during sit-down interview at ACC media day

Carson Beck made an appearance at the 2025 ACC Media Days. It was Beck's first media day appearance representing a different team than the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ad

Former Georgia Bulldogs coach Mark Richt was also in attendance and took a hilarious dig at Beck during a sit-down interview. Richt said,

"You were at Georgia, went to Miami. I was at Georgia, went to Miami. The only difference is you got paid more than I did."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Like Carson Beck, Mark Richt played quarterback during his collegiate career. He featured for the Miami Hurricanes before embarking on a coaching career.

Richt's coaching career included stints with the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes. He won two SEC Championships, five SEC Eastern Division titles and the 2017 ACC Coastal Division title. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.

Ad

Carson Beck has a point to prove in 2025

Carson Beck started his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs. He spent two years as Stetson Bennett's backup for Kirby Smart's side, and was part of two national championship-winning squads.

Beck got his chance to be the undisputed starter after the Los Angeles Rams selected Bennett in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the skilled pocket passer failed to replicate the predecessor's success. The Bulldogs didn't reach the College Football Playoffs finals in either of the two seasons that Beck was the starter.

Ad

So, rather than entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Beck opted to take his talents to Miami through the transfer portal. He will now be tasked with guiding the Hurricanes to the expanded College Football Playoffs.

Beck has a point to prove after NFL scouts projected him as a Day 2 or 3 pick in the 2025 draft. Furthermore, some view the move to the Miami Hurricanes as a step backwards for his development. With fall camp around the corner, Beck will look to hit the ground running.

The Miami Hurricanes will start the 2025 college football season with a match against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Other crucial Miami games to look forward to are fixtures against the Florida Gators, SMU Mustangs and Virginia Tech Hokies. Beck and Co. must win a majority of these games to have a decent chance at making the postseason.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications