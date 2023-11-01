Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning’s wife Sauphia Lanning shares an adorable snap of the family’s stunning Halloween outfits

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his wife, Sauphia, are one of the most visible couples in college sports, and he is always vocal about his affection for his family.

Dan and Sauphia Lanning have been married for 14 years and have three sons named Caden, Titan and Kniles.

Sauphia got into the mood for the Halloween season Tuesday and shared an adorable picture of the family's Halloween costumes on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"We found the Alpha Wolf."

Dan Lanning and his support of his wife

Dan Lanning met Sauphia at an Outback Steakhouse in 2005, where he was a server, and she was a Northwest Missouri State University student getting a bite to eat. They got married in 2009.

In December 2021, at his unveiling as the Oregon Ducks coach and while still the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs, Dan Lanning showed his tenderness for his wife.

"Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank my wife Sophia, my rock," Lanning said. "It’s hard for you to realize the sacrifices that your family deal with in the coaching world. And Sophia has been our head coach at home for so long, and she’s worn so many hats.

"She’s done so many important things for our family to show her support, and it’s crazy to think that our journey together started about 16 years ago at Outback Steakhouse. I was a server, and she was a to-go girl. And next thing you know, we’re sitting here at Oregon. But I love you, I admire your strength and I thank you."

Sauphia Lanning was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of cancer, in 2016.

She is a registered nurse, but since her diagnosis, Sauphia has served on the board of directors of the Sarcoma Alliance and has been a fierce cancer research activist. She was declared cancer-free in 2017.

Several times, Dan Lanning has referenced the diagnosis as a turning point in his life, and before the 2022 season, he revealed how he had changed his life's philosophy as a result.

"Once I got to Memphis, my wife was diagnosed with cancer, and it really reshaped my entire ‘why,’" Lanning said. "Now, I want to be a guy that helps people. We are not here just to have championship football players, we are here to create championship fathers, championship husbands."

Last year, the Oregon coach even tattooed his wife's face on his torso, starting from just beneath his armpit to his waist, to memorialize their fairytale romantic journey.