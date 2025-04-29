Oregon Transfer Portal Tracker 2025: All football players who entered the spring window ft. 

The Oregon Ducks, under coach Dan Lanning, had a historic first season in the Big Ten last year, winning the championship game to cement an unbeaten regular season. Despite losing to eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs, the Ducks finished the season with an incredible 13-1 record.

The Ducks will have roster turnover going into next season with several stars, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, drafted to the NFL.

Several players also entered the spring transfer portal to move away from Eugene.

Oregon transfer portal departures

Several players have entered the transfer portal from the Oregon Ducks including:

QB Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele (California)

OT Shaq McRoy (Arkansas)

EDGE Emar'rion Winston (Baylor)

S Tyler Turner (Baylor)

EDGE Jaeden Moore (Pittsburgh)

DL My'keil Gardner (Arizona State)

EDGE Jaxson Jones (Utah)

WR Ryan Pellum (TBD)

OT George Silva (TBD)

Luke Dunne (Washington)

#3. Jaeden Moore

Former Oregon EDGE Jaeden Moore entered the transfer portal on December 16 and joined the Pittsburgh Panthers. He tallied six total tackles, one for loss and 0.5 sacks in five games played last season.

Moore provided valuable depth for Dan Lanning's team and after redshirting his freshman season, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

#2. Luke Dunne

Former Oregon punter Luke Dunne entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season in Eugene. He committed to the Washington Huskies last week. He averaged 42.67 yards on nine punts last season and 40.67 the season before as a redshirt freshman.

His departure leaves two-year starter Ross James as coach Dan Lanning's only punter on the roster.

#1. George Silva

Ducks offensive lineman George Silva entered the transfer portal after two seasons in Eugene. He joined coach Dan Lanning's team after three seasons at Fullerton College.

Silva received an extra year of eligibility due to the blanket waiver issued to former JUCO student-athletes by the NCAA after Vanderbilt Commodores' quarterback Diego Pavia's landmark lawsuit.

While speaking to reporters last week, Lanning revealed his satisfaction with his team despite the portal departures.

"I like who we have on our roster,” Dan Lanning said. “I like the guys that we’ve got. And that’s always been something (where) you want to create competition at every position, and we’ve utilized the portal at times when we felt like that helped us and enhanced us and had the opportunity to have success."

The Oregon Ducks have not had the highest roster turnover and despite the departure of a few fringe players, Dan Lanning's team has remained largely stable ahead of next season.

