Oregon vs Washington football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

Washington and Oregon will rekindle their rivalry in Seattle this weekend in a highly anticipated top-10 encounter.

Both the Huskies and Ducks have been in impressive form this year in what is their last season in the Pac-12. The two teams will enter this Week 7 game with a perfect record.

Known as the "Border War" or the Cascade Clash, the rivalry between Washington and Oregon is one of the oldest and most keenly contested in college football. It is also one of the most played rivalry games in history, which makes the encounter a crucial part of the season.

The rivalry is spurred by the proximity of the states of Washington and Oregon and the closeness of the two schools' campuses. The campuses are 285 miles apart via Interstate 5.

Let's examine the history of the rivalry series and where both teams stand.

Washington and Oregon H2H

Washington and Oregon have played against each other 114 times throughout the course of history. The team first met on December 1, 1990, in a game that ended in a shutout victory for the Ducks. From then, the rivalry game has grown steadily to what it has become today.

Since the first encounter in 1900, the rivalry game has not been played in just 10 college football seasons. Washington currently leads the Border War rivalry series 61-48-5. This is despite the ruthless dominance of Oregon in the series since the beginning of the 21st century.

Notable record in the series

Oregon holds the longest winning streak in the series with 12. This spanned from 2004 to 2015, showcasing their 21st-century dominance in the series.

The largest margin of victory in the rivalry series happened in 1974 when the Huskies recorded a shutout victory of 66-0 over the Ducks.

The last six encounters between Oregon and Washington have seen the two teams come out victorious on three occasions each.

Preview of Washington vs. Oregon, Week 7

Washington and Oregon are facing each other for the last time in the Pac-12 as both teams move to the Big Ten in 2024. The matchup, which is the only top-10 game in Week 7, is expected to be a fierce contest as both teams look to maintain their perfect record.

Both the Huskies and Ducks are looking to win the Pac-12 Championship this season and secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs. This tie could be crucial to their ambitions.