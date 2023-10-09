Oregon vs. Washington prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 14

The Oregon Ducks head to Washington to play the Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Oregon is currently 5-0 and is the eighth-ranked team in the country. The Ducks are also coming off a 42-6 blowout over Stanford two weeks ago. Washington, meanwhile, is also 5-0 and is entering this game off their bye week just like Oregon.

The winner of this game positions themselves in a great spot to play for the Pac-12 championship and potentially in the college football playoffs.

Oregon vs. Washington Match Details

Fixture: Oregon Ducks (5-0) vs. Washington Huskies (5-0).

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: Husky Stadium.

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Odds

Spread

Oregon +3 (-110)

Washington -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Oregon +136

Washington -162

Totals

Over 67.5 (-110)

Under 67.5 (-110)

Oregon vs. Washington Picks

Oregon vs. Washington will be one of the games of the week as it features a battle of top-10 teams and two of the best quarterbacks in college football.

The game should also be a high-scoring one, so taking the over passing touchdowns on both Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. is the way to go.

In his last three games, Nix has thrown three or more touchdown passes. Penix Jr., meanwhile failed to throw a touchdown pass in his last game, but he is expected to get back on track here.

Oregon vs. Washington head-to-head

Oregon and Washington have played each other 114 times and the first time they played was in 1900 with the Ducks winning 43-0.

The Huskies lead the all-time season series 61-48-5 and Washington won the matchup last season 37-34. In the last 10 meetings, however, Oregon is 7-3 and is also 15-3 in the last 18 meetings.

Oregon vs. Washington prediction

Oregon and Washington have two of the best offenses and two of the best quarterbacks in the county which makes this game so intriguing. As well, both teams will be well-rested coming off a bye.

Both teams have been dominant this season at times, but the Huskies offense is just a bit better which will be the difference. Both defenses can struggle at times, so it will be a high-scoring game. However, Washington will cover the -3 and get the win.

Prediction: Washington wins by a touchdown in a high-scoring affair.

