Pac-12 football games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time & live stream | Week 4

All Pac-12 teams will play their first conference games of the 2023 college football season in the Week 4 schedule. Despite the uncertainties surrounding the conference's future, the teams have started the season brilliantly.
Notably, All but two (Oregon State and Washington State) of the teams are playing their final season in the conference before moving to other Power Five leagues for the 2024 college football season. It's yet unknown what becomes of the Pac-12 after this season following the offseason implosion.
This weekend, top Pac-12 teams with an impressive record so far go against each other. The game week seeks to test the resilience of a couple of teams with a perfect record so far in the season. It promises to be exciting in the league when Week 4 kicks off.
Television schedule
In the 2023 college football season, Pac-12 football games will be broadcast on FOX Sports, ESPN, and the Pac-12 Network. The Pac-12 Network is set to air 35 games, while FOX Sports and ESPN will televise 45 games each.
Below is the television schedule for all the Pac-12 Week 4 football games this weekend, including the channels and times. Please note that all times are listed in Eastern Time unless otherwise specified.
Channels
ABC
Colorado vs Oregon
Fox Sports
UCLA vs Utah
- Oregon State vs Washington State
- USC vs Arizona State
Pac-12 Network
Arizona vs Stanford
ESPN
California vs Washington
Time
3:30 p.m - Colorado vs. Oregon, UCLA vs. Utah
- 7 p.m - Oregon State vs. Washington State, Arizona vs. Stanford
- 10:30 p.m - USC vs. Arizona State, California vs. Washington
Pac-12 football games live stream for this weekend
Viewers across the United States can live stream all the Pac-12 football games this weekend through various providers. However, here are some of the most popular ones:
Xfinity
- Cox
- Dish
- Sling - Limited trial offer, then $51/month for the Sling Orange plus Sports Extra package to access the Pac-12 Network
- Fubo - FREE trial for new subscribers, then $85.98/month plus $8/month for the Sports Plus Package to add the Pac-12 Network
- Vidgo
These live-streaming services offer access to all the Pac-12 games as they occur this weekend. However, choosing a plan that includes access to the Pac-12 Network, where all games will be live is crucial.