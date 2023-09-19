Pac-12 football games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time & live stream | Week 4

All Pac-12 teams will play their first conference games of the 2023 college football season in the Week 4 schedule. Despite the uncertainties surrounding the conference's future, the teams have started the season brilliantly.

Notably, All but two (Oregon State and Washington State) of the teams are playing their final season in the conference before moving to other Power Five leagues for the 2024 college football season. It's yet unknown what becomes of the Pac-12 after this season following the offseason implosion.

This weekend, top Pac-12 teams with an impressive record so far go against each other. The game week seeks to test the resilience of a couple of teams with a perfect record so far in the season. It promises to be exciting in the league when Week 4 kicks off.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Television schedule

In the 2023 college football season, Pac-12 football games will be broadcast on FOX Sports, ESPN, and the Pac-12 Network. The Pac-12 Network is set to air 35 games, while FOX Sports and ESPN will televise 45 games each.

Below is the television schedule for all the Pac-12 Week 4 football games this weekend, including the channels and times. Please note that all times are listed in Eastern Time unless otherwise specified.

Channels

ABC

Colorado vs Oregon

Fox Sports

UCLA vs Utah

Oregon State vs Washington State

USC vs Arizona State

Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs Stanford

ESPN

California vs Washington

Time

3:30 p.m - Colorado vs. Oregon, UCLA vs. Utah

7 p.m - Oregon State vs. Washington State, Arizona vs. Stanford

Oregon State vs. Washington State, Arizona vs. Stanford 10:30 p.m - USC vs. Arizona State, California vs. Washington

Pac-12 football games live stream for this weekend

Viewers across the United States can live stream all the Pac-12 football games this weekend through various providers. However, here are some of the most popular ones:

Xfinity

Cox

Dish

Sling - Limited trial offer, then $51/month for the Sling Orange plus Sports Extra package to access the Pac-12 Network

- Limited trial offer, then $51/month for the Sling Orange plus Sports Extra package to access the Pac-12 Network Fubo - FREE trial for new subscribers, then $85.98/month plus $8/month for the Sports Plus Package to add the Pac-12 Network

- FREE trial for new subscribers, then $85.98/month plus $8/month for the Sports Plus Package to add the Pac-12 Network Vidgo

These live-streaming services offer access to all the Pac-12 games as they occur this weekend. However, choosing a plan that includes access to the Pac-12 Network, where all games will be live is crucial.