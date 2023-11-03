Pac-12 standings ahead of Week 10: Oregon and Washington projected to make a difference as college football playoff nears

The Pac-12 Conference has been one of the top Power Five conferences in the sport as they have six spots on the AP Poll.

They have a lot of strong teams and with the college football season winding down and the focus on the College Football Playoff. Below are the Pac-12 standings as we enter Week 10 of the college football season:

Team Record Pac-12 Record 5 Washington Huskies 8-0 5-0 20 USC Trojans 7-2 5-1 6 Oregon Ducks 7-1 4-1 16 Oregon State Beavers 6-2 3-2 18 Utah Utes 6-2 3-2 Arizona Wildcats 5-3 3-2 19 UCLA Bruins 6-2 3-2 Colorado Buffaloes 4-4 1-4 California Golden Bears 3-5 1-4 Arizona State Sun Devils 2-6 1-4 Washington State Cougars 4-4 1-4 Stanford Cardinal 2-6 1-5

It's going to be interesting, as the Washington Huskies have a path to go unbeaten throughout the season. That would be enough to crack the College Football Playoff with a Pac-12 Conference Championship win.

The Oregon Ducks also have an interesting path, as they're sixth in college football and face tough outings against the USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers.

It's quite possible that two Conference of Champion teams could make the College Football Playoff, but it's more likely that one of these teams will make it.

What does the College Football Playoff look like right now?

We finally have the first College Football Playoff standing as the CFP Committee released their first rankings. The Ohio State Buckeyes are first in the country, followed by the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines and Florida State Seminoles.

These four teams are likely not going to be the four that make the College Football Playoff. That's because Michigan and Ohio State face off at the end of the regular season, and only one will be able to be the Big Ten Conference Championship Game.

With the Washington Huskies, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide wrapping up the first four out, it's going to be interesting to see which teams climb by the end of the regular season.

What Pac-12 teams have the best chance to make the College Football Playoff?

Outside the Washington Huskies, there are not any teams that should make it out of the Conference of Champions.

Oregon already holds one loss, and as of Week 10, the Big 12 and the Pac-12 have zero teams in. The Washington Huskies have the chance to do it and replace the non-Big Ten Conference Championship team.

It's difficult to explain a non-conference champion with at least one loss having a College Football Playoff spot over an unbeaten conference champion. The top four programs are not going to stay as they never do, so expect to see one Pac-12 team in the playoffs.