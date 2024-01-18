"Pathetic and unprofessional": Lane Kiffin's statement on Derrick Nix's departure as Auburn OC has CFB fans divided

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin announced Derrick Nix's departure in a statement on Wednesday. Nix has joined Auburn as the new offensive coordinator under Hugh Freeze, after spending 16 seasons as an assistant coach at Ole Miss.

Nix started his coaching career at Ole Miss in 2008 as the running backs coach. In 2020, he switched to receivers coach under Kiffin and oversaw Elijah Moore's All-American campaign.

Kiffin released a statement on Nix's move, saying he would look for a new wide receiver’s coach soon.

“Acknowledging the opportunity to become a first-time play-caller with full-time play-calling duties as Offensive Coordinator at Auburn University, we extend our sincere well-wishes to the Nix family in this new endeavor.

“We will begin the search for a new wide receivers coach immediately with the objective of finding the best fit to coach the top wide receiver room in America.”

Kiffin's statement sparked mixed reactions from college football fans on social media:

“Your “statement” was pathetic and unprofessional. But what else would we expect from you lol,” a fan commented.

Here are other reactions:

Hugh Freeze excited to reunite with Derrick Nix

Derrick Nix will take over play-calling duties for the Tigers, marking the first time in his career, according to an Ole Miss press release.

Auburn’s offense struggled in 2023, ranking 90th in total yards and 71st in scoring offense. The Tigers also had issues at quarterback, with different starters throughout the season.

However, Nix is set to collaborate with Hugh Freeze, with whom he has worked for several years. He spent 12 years as a running backs coach, followed by four years as the Rebels’ wide receivers coach. He then served as Ole Miss’ assistant head coach for the last two years.

"I’m really excited to reunite with Derrick here at Auburn,” said Freeze. “He is an outstanding recruiter and coach who has nearly two decades of experience in the Southeastern Conference.”

Derrick Nix will attempt to enhance the Auburn Tigers’ offense, which had an average of only 26.6 points per game in 2023, the third-lowest in the SEC.

