Paul Finebaum delivers unfiltered take on Brent Venables' Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the more successful college football programs in the past two decades. The program has produced Heisman Trophy winners, first overall picks in the NFL draft, and numerous iconic CFB moments. However, they had a season to forget in 2024.

Oklahoma compiled a 6-6 regular-season record before losing the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Game to the Navy Midshipmen. Their performances were mostly underwhelming.

Veteran CFB analyst Paul Finebaum talked about the Sooners on "The Paul Finebaum Show".

"A lot of enthusiasm about Brent Venables and the Sooners after another dismal year out there," he said.

Finebaum pulled no punches as he addressed the Sooners' performance in their first season in the stacked SEC. The Sooners compiled a paltry 2-6 record in conference play, and most of their wins were against non-conference opponents.

Venables is in his third season coaching the Oklahoma Sooners, and last season was the second time he went 6-7. His best showing was in 2023 when he compiled a 10-3 record.

How did Brent Venables and Oklahoma perform in 2024?

Brent Venables' side started the season with a three-game winning streak. They won against the Temple Owls, Houston Cougars, and Tulane Green Wave.

The Sooners' first loss of the season was against the Tennessee Volunteers in the fourth game of the campaign. Brent Venables' side lost by 10 points to the Nico Iamaleava-led team. They then beat the Auburn Tigers the very next week.

However, that was as good as it got for the Sooners. The CFB powerhouse program racked up three straight losses after the Auburn victory. They lost games against the Tennessee Volunteers, the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

They rounded up their season with a 2-2 record. They won games against the Maine Black Bears and Alabama Crimson Tide while losing against Missouri and the LSU Tigers.

Brent Venables will look to guide the Oklahoma Sooners to a much better record in 2025. The program will start the upcoming campaign with a fixture against Illinois State.

