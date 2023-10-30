Payton Wilson injury update: Latest on NC State linebacker ahead of Week 10 clash against Miami

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson suffered an injury in the Wolfpack's win over the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

Wilson suffered an injury in the third quarter during the NC State's Week 9 win and did not return to the game. Now, ahead of a pivotal Week 10 matchup, what is Wilson's status?

Payton Wilson's injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Payton Wilson's injury update

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson went down and limped off the field during the third quarter of their Week 9 win over the Clemson Tigers.

After getting to the sideline, Wilson went into the medical tent and emerged from the tent with a knee brace on. He was seen jogging up and down the sideline and even put his helmet on, but the linebacker didn't return to the game.

Following the NC State Wolfpack's 24-17 win over the Clemson Tigers, there was no update on Wilson. But, given that he was able to run on the sidelines, it likely is a good sign that he didn't suffer any major injury.

What happened to Payton Wilson?

Payton Wilson was injured during the third quarter during the play but was able to get to the sidelines.

Wilson returned to school this season to try and prove he can stay healthy all season. The senior is one of the top linebackers in the country, but his health has been a concern.

He tore his ACL in his senior season of high school and suffered a second knee injury during summer training camp. That forced him to redshirt his true freshman season. Wilson then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the second game of his junior season in 2022.

When will Payton Wilson return?

As of right now, Payton Wilson has not been ruled out for NC State's Week 10 matchup against the Miami Hurricanes at home on Saturday, November 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Wilson remaining on the sidelines and jogging is a good sign for his health. Given that the Wolfpack were up by double-digits, there was no need for Wilson to go back into the game and risk re-injuring his knee.

Before suffering the injury, Wilson had recorded eight tackles and had an interception recorded for a touchdown.

This season, Wilson has recorded 89 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions.