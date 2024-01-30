Penn State football players in Super Bowl 2024 ft. Donovan Smith and more

Penn State is heading to the Super Bowl in 2024 for the 53rd time in history as both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have a Nittany Lions alum on their roster. This marks a great height for the football program on the competitive professional stage.

Notably, it's been certain that Penn State football will have its former players in the Super Bowl LVIII since the division round. Each of the eight teams that made it all the way boasted at least a player who had his collegiate career at College Park, with the players totaling 15.

Let's take a look at the three former Penn State players who will be taking part in the Super Bowl next month.

Penn State players in the Super Bowl 2024

#1. Donovan Smith, OL, Kansas City Chiefs

Donovan Smith had his college football career at Penn State from 2011 to 2014. The offensive tackle took a redshirt as a freshman but became a starter for the Nittany Lions in the following season. He notably started 31 games during his time with the program.

He entered the 2015 NFL Draft, foregoing his remaining year of eligibility. Smith was drafted as the 34th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and became a starter for the team as a rookie. He went on to play eight seasons with the franchise, winning one Super Bowl.

Smith is currently in his first season with the Kansas City Chief. This comes as an opportunity for him to win his second Super Bowl, as he was a member of the Bucs team that defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

#2. Ji’Ayir Brown, DB, San Francisco 49ers

Ji’Ayir Brown started his college football career in the NJCAA with Lackawanna College before transferring to Penn State in 2020. He was notably outstanding at Lackawanna, winning the Northeast JC Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Brown played as a backup safety in his first year with the Nittany Lions but secured the starting spot in 2021. He went on to start 26 games for the program before transitioning to the NFL as a third-round pick in 2023.

Notably, Brown started just three games for the San Francisco 49ers during the regular season and could be set to come off the bench in the Super Bowl.

#3. Kevin Givens, DL, San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Givens started his college career as a true freshman at Penn State but eventually opted for a redshirt after playing limited games. The defensive tackle was a member of the Nittany Lions program for five seasons before moving to the NFL.

Givens went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent. Since joining the team, he's remained mostly part of the practice squad and has been re-signed a couple of times.

This will be another chance for Givens to win the Super Bowl after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super LV.