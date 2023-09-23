Penn State vs. Iowa football rivalry history: Records, H2H, and more 

The Penn State vs. Iowa football rivalry is one of the most interesting matchups coming up this weekend in college football. When the Nittany Lions face the Hawkeyes on Saturday, Sept. 23, it will be the 32nd meeting between the two sides.

The most recent game in the series was played in 2021 when the Iowa Hawkeyes got the better of the Nittany Lions, beating them 23-20. It was a game that didn’t fail to deliver on the absolute drama that has become the norm in the series. Here’s a look at the series’ history to prepare you ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Penn State vs. Iowa football rivalry history

The first game in the Penn State vs. Iowa football rivalry series occurred way back in 1930. The Iowa Hawkeyes were the better side with a 19-0 victory. The next time both teams played again was in 1971 when the Nittany Lions got their payback in a 44-14 victory over Iowa. Between 1930 and the turn of the millennium, the teams met 14 times, with Penn State leading the series 10-4.

The tide turned with the arrival of Kirk Ferentz as Iowa football head coach in the early 2000s. Ferentz led the Hawkeyes to five consecutive wins against Penn State. It remains Iowa’s longest winning streak in the series.

The Penn State Nittany Lions resumed their dominance of the series in 2011 and won every game with the Hawkeyes through 2019; six consecutive victories! However, the Iowa Hawkeyes have won the last two games in the series, starting another winning streak of their own.

Penn State vs. Iowa football H2H

Penn State vs. Iowa football has been played 31 times. Overall, Penn State maintains a 17-14 record against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The two teams are coming into Saturday’s game unbeaten this season. The game will be played in the White Out for the second time in the series' history. The first time was in 2009 when Iowa won 21-20.

Penn State vs. Iowa football series results by the year

1930: Iowa 19, Penn State 0

1971: Penn State 44, Iowa 14

1972: Penn State 14, Iowa 10

1973: Penn State 27, Iowa 8

1974: Penn State 27, Iowa 0

1975: Penn State 30, Iowa 10

1976: Iowa 7, Penn State 6

1983: Iowa 42, Penn State 34

1984: Penn State 20, Iowa 17

1993: Penn State 31, Iowa 0

1994: Penn State 61, Iowa 21

1995: Penn State 41, Iowa 27

1996: Iowa 21, Penn State 20

1999: Penn State 31, Iowa 7

2000: Iowa 26, Penn State 23

2001: Iowa 24, Penn State 18

2002: Iowa 42, Penn State 35