“People ask me what I do”: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra spills the beans about her profession

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders's daughter, Deiondra Sanders embraced motherhood recently, welcoming her first child, Snow, with R&B artist Jacquees. Snow was born in August 2024. Sanders has been vocal about the emotional and physical challenges of being a full-time mom.

Coach Prime's daughter took to Instagram and expressed what motherhood means to her. On Tuesday, Sanders shared a post with over 20,000 likes on her Instagram story. The post spoke about a study which revealed that being a mother equates to a 98-hour workweek which is equivalent to 2.5 full-time jobs.

The study noted that the average mother “clocks in” at 6:23 AM and “clocks out” at 8:31 PM, putting in 14-hour days. Sanders shared this post and wrote:

"When people ask me what do I do. I'M A MOM. I was blessed enough to be that full time."

Deiondra Sanders's IG Story( Image via Instagram/@deiondrasanders)

Her words resonated deeply with many and emphasized how motherhood is often ignored as a profession. Sanders's story is even more inspiring because she had to deal with various medical conditions that made conceiving a child difficult for her.

Coach Prime's daughter opens up about tough pregnancy and C-Section journey

Deiondra Sanders once shared a heartfelt message honoring mothers who underwent C-sections. Celebrating National Cesarean Day, she wrote on her Instagram story:

"Happy National Cesarean Day. This one is for all us C-Section mommas."

Deiondra Sanders's IG Story ( Image via Instagram/@deiondrasanders)

On August 9, 2024, Deion Sanders's daughter gave birth to her son, Snow. The journey wasn’t easy. She recalled the challenges, from bed rest to blood transfusions, in her first Instagram post after becoming a mother.

"WE MADE IT YALL, Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age(keep it cute lol), the blood transfusions, placenta accreta ... the bed rest, and the prayers to reach 28 weeks—by the grace of God, WE MADE IT." she captioned her Instagram post.

Coach Prime, the ever the supportive father, shared a heartfelt message with his daughter in the comments of the Instagram post. He wrote:

"Keep him (baby Snow) before God, and God will keep him before us.”

In January Deiondra Sanders revealed how staying away from her child, Snow for the first time since his birth made her anxious as she and her fiancé Jacquees took a vacation together to ring in the new year.

