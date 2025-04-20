PIC: $45M worth Deion Sanders’ old snap with Colorado transfer Terrance Love resurfaces amid transfer from Auburn

Terrance Love is heading to Colorado. The former Auburn Tigers safety is set to join Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes for the 2025 college football season.

According to On3 Sports, Love has committed to the Buffaloes out of the NCAA transfer portal. He has two years of collegiate football eligibility.

Following his commitment, a picture of Love and the $45M worth Deion Sanders (according to Celebrity Net Worth) surfaced on X. Love, dressed in a white t-shirt, smiled as Coach Prime posed for a picture. A few years later, the safety will be coached by arguably the greatest cornerback in pro football history.

The news of Love's commitment comes just a short time after Coach Prime spoke about some of the Buffaloes’ needs on the portal. The charismatic head coach said,

"Let us start with a tremendous defensive tackle, another linebacker or two, plus two safeties, probably three (cornerbacks), one receiver that is a grown man."

Coach Prime continued,

“(A) couple of running backs, tight end, maybe a guard, (offensive) tackle, maybe two centers. I think we got half of that already."

With the successful recruitment of Love, Coach Prime can focus on more pressing needs. The Buffaloes are looking to improve on the 9-4 record that they compiled in the 2024/25 campaign. However, they'll need to do so without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, both 2025 first-round NFL draft locks. With several Colorado players also entering this month's draft, filling vacant spots is crucial for Coach Sanders' pivotal season.

How did Terrance Love perform in Auburn?

Terrance Love spent two years with the Auburn Tigers. He featured in 12 games as a true freshman, gaining reps as a safety and in special teams. He recorded six total tackles and one pass deflection in Year 1.

However, Love seemed to regress during his sophomore campaign. He recorded just two tackles in 10 games during the 2024 campaign with the Tigers.

Next up for Love is a stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffaloes will field a much-changed side in the 2025 season due to transfers and players declaring for the draft. Love will get the chance to replace Shilo Sanders in the secondary and learn from one of the greatest defensive backs to grace the Gridiron.

