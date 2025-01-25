Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Michigan State ft. Nate Carter

The Michigan State Spartans finished their third consecutive season without reaching the postseason in 2024, concluding their first campaign under Jonathan Smith with a 5-7 record. The last time the Spartans went three straight years without reaching a bowl game was from 2004 to 2006 when they won just 14 games across those three seasons.

Smith's team showed flashes in his first season leading the program, rattling off three consecutive wins to start the season. The Spartans mustered just three wins in conference play, but upset Big Ten Conference rival Iowa on Oct. 19. Despite a modest 5-7 record, the Spartans have plenty of talent set to continue their respective football careers in the NFL.

Leading up to Friday's deadline, five Spartans announced their declarations for the 2025 NFL Draft. Here is a look at who Michigan State will lose entering the 2025 season.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Players announced for the 2025 NFL Draft from Michigan State

Headlining Michigan State's five-player list of declarees is senior linebacker Jordan Turner. Turner transferred to Michigan State after three seasons at Wisconsin. He made an immense impact in his lone season in East Lansing, appearing in each of Sparty's 12 games this season. He racked up 66 total tackles, including 11 for loss, with three sacks and two interceptions.

Two fellow defenders have declared for the draft, with D'Quan Douse and Maverick Hansen each announcing their respective decisions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Hansen appeared in all 12 games in his fifth season at Michigan State, notching 14 tackles, including two for loss, and 0.5 sacks on the season. Douse is another fifth-year senior, transferring to Michigan State after four seasons at Georgia Tech.

In his lone season with the Spartans, he racked up 25 tackles, including six for loss and a sack in 11 games. A pair of Sparty's offensive stars are also set to declare for the draft, running back Nate Carter and wideout Montorie Foster.

Carter spent each of the last two seasons at Michigan State after transferring from UConn. He appeared in 12 games this season, recording 134 touches, 672 scrimmage yards, and a career-high seven touchdowns. Foster was a fifth-year senior in 2024, catching 46 passes for 588 yards and three touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback