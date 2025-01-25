  • home icon
  Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Minnesota ft. Aireontae Ersery, Justin Walley and more

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Minnesota ft. Aireontae Ersery, Justin Walley and more

By Allan Wolburg Robles
Modified Jan 25, 2025 08:34 GMT
NCAA Football: Western Illinois at Minnesota - Source: Imagn
Aireontae Ersery is talented enough to be a first round draft pick. - (Image Source: Imagn)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers aren’t known as an NFL player factory, but after a fourth straight bowl appearance and win, they have a few players who could make it to the next level.

The Gophers finished the season with an 8-5 record and a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. PJ Fleck’s group will be missing some players heading into 2025.

Players announced for 2025 NFL Draft from Minnesota

Cody Lindenberg had 94 tackles in 2024. - Source: Imagn
Three players from the Minnesota Golden Gophers have announced that they will be entering the NFL Draft. While the number may fall short of some of the premier programs in the nation, all three players are interesting prospects. Here is a look at those who will be expecting to hear their name in April. The list could change as we approach draft day.

Aireontae Ersery, Offensive Tackle

A three-year starter at left tackle, Aireontae Ersery is one of the top tackle prospects in the NFL Draft. He earned All-America honors and was named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

In five years in Minnesota, the Kansas City, Missouri native developed his technique, and pending pre-draft workouts, he could make his way into the first round of the Draft.

Justin Walley, Cornerback

After four years in Minnesota, Justin Walley declared for the NFL Draft. The defensive back from D'iberville Mississippi had a strong senior season, with 42 tackles, a sack, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, and a touchdown.

Despite making an impact on the Golden Gophers' defense since his freshman year, Walley stuck around for four years. He accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he will look to improve his draft stock. He is considered a Day 3 pick at this point.

Cody Lindenberg, Linebacker

Another senior who only played college ball for the Gophers, Cody Lindenberg will be leaving Minnesota after five seasons in the program. While he missed some time due to injury, Lindenberg finished his college career with 208 tackles, eight pass deflections, two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

The senior finished with style, as he racked up 94 tackles, six passes defended, a sack, and an interception in 2024. It was his most productive season in college. Lindenberg is a tackling machine who could develop into a three-down linebacker in the NFL.

At 6-foot-3, and 240 pounds, Lindenberg has good size to transition to the pro game. He is considered a late-round prospect, but after having a productive senior season, he could improve his draft position.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
