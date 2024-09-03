"Pop Tart Bowl incoming for FSU": CFB world goes wild after Mike Norvell's Week 1 loss against Boston College 

Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell left the field after a shock 28-13 loss to the Boston College Eagles with a blank stare, letting his expression do the talking. No one around the Seminoles expected this — a tough 0-2 start filled with struggles.

The team can't seem to run the ball, the defense looks overwhelmed, and the passing game is shaky despite new faces on the roster. The loss to Georgia Tech in the season opener in Ireland might have been shrugged off, but this defeat at home exposed bigger problems.

The college football community erupted after Norvell's Florida State team stumbled in their Week 1 matchup against Boston College.

One fan commented on X/Twitter:

“Pop Tart Bowl incoming for FSU.”

“No playoff begging this year,” another wrote.

“Florida State fans now,” another fan posted a meme.

Another fan tweeted a meme suggesting Florida State's season could already be over:

“Time to update the LinkedIn profile,” one fan commented.

“It’s safe to say Florida State won’t be ranked tomorrow!!” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Norvell said after the game (via ESPN.com):

"I'm sick to how this season started,” he said. “Tonight, I failed in preparing the team to go out and respond.”

As last year's ACC champions and preseason favorites, Florida State was expected to shine, even with stars like Jordan Travis and Jared Verse moving on to the NFL.

Now, the team is trying to fill those shoes both on and off the field.

Resilient Mike Norvell stands tall amid FSU’s shock loss against Boston College

Florida State University coach Mike Norvell walks on the sideline (Image Source: IMAGN)

In a postgame interview following the loss to Boston College, Norvell emphasized the need for the players to trust each other more and fix the issues together. With a break before facing Memphis on Sept. 14, they have time to regroup.

“We've been knocked down,” Norvell said via ESPN. “We know how to get up, but we've got to go do that. It's one thing to talk about it. It's another thing to put into action and then to be able to perform in the moment."

Florida State has bounced back before under Norvell. In 2021, they started 0-4 but won five of their last eight games. In 2022, they dropped three straight but then reeled off six wins, leading to an undefeated 2023 season and an ACC title.

But this season, they've lost their last three games, including a lopsided 63-3 defeat to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a rough game, completing 21 of 42 passes for 272 yards for one touchdown and one costly interception in the third quarter. Down 14-6, Norvell gambled on fourth-and-5, but Uiagalelei’s pass was picked off, leading to another Eagles touchdown.

For Boston College, this win under new coach Bill O'Brien was a statement. Thomas Castellanos shined under center, scrambling for 73 yards and a touchdown while throwing for two more TDs.

Norvell and the Seminoles will look to bounce back at home against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

