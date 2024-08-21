Popular streamer Sketch reveals “the most broken play” in EA College Football 25

Sketch, a very popular streamer, has given what he thinks is "the most broken play" in EA College Football 25. On a podcast, he was asked which is the most broken play in the game is.

He says that he does not remember the name. But, as per him, if you are playing with Kansas, you put the slot in motion and put Devin Neal on a wheel route and it is cover three, it is a touchdown every time.

Sketch says what is "the most broken play" in EA College Football 25

College Football 25 has hundreds of plays for players to use, and every team has a different playbook. Some teams have the same plays, but their playbooks are very different as a whole.

So, when Sketch says that a play is the most broken in the game, it is just in his opinion. That said, the play he describes is very effective indeed.

Although Sketch does not remember the play, he knows the team and what happens in the play. Since he said the team was Kansas, it is not too challenging to look through the Jayhawks' offensive playbook to figure out what play he is talking about.

Although it is not possible to know for sure, it appears that the play Sketch is referring to is 'Jet Touch Pass'.

In addition to Kansas, this play is run in the offensive playbooks of Auburn, Florida State, Kennesaw State, New Mexico State, Penn State and Vanderbilt. The reason this play works so well with Kansas is because of Devin Neal.

Neal is the 42nd highest-rated player in the game, and the 7th highest-rated running back. However, it is not his overall game that breaks this play, but instead a few specific traits.

Neal has a great combination of speed, acceleration and awareness that makes this play work. His speed of 90 and acceleration of 93 allows him to reach his max speed very quickly. Then, his awareness of 90 allows him to avoid defenders and pick up big yardage.

This play is so effective on a cover 3 defense because with fewer defenders covering the run, Neal uses the extra space and his speed to make his way downfield quickly.

It will not be a touchdown every time like Sketch says, but it will be very successful most of the time. It is the best play with Kansas and one of the most exploitable plays in the game.

