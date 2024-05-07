Post-spring college football Heisman odds 2024 ft. Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers and more 

Spring practices and games are now in the past as teams look toward the start of the college football season. Entering the season, the Heisman race is one to watch as several players have a legitimate chance of winning the award.

Let's take a look at the Heisman odds, according to DraftKings, entering the 2024 college football season.

Top 5 Heisman odds

#1. Carson Beck, QB, Georgia, +900

Carson Beck is tied for the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

Beck decided to return to Georgia for his second season as the team's starting quarterback. It shouldn't be a surprise to see Beck as the odds-on favorite, as Georgia is expected to be one of the top teams in the country and he is the starting QB.

Last season, Beck went 302-for-417 for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

#2. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas, +900

Quinn Ewers is the Longhorns starting QB

Quinn Ewers decided to return to Texas instead of entering the 2024 NFL draft as he looks to boost his draft stock. After leading the Longhorns to the college football playoff last season, Ewers is tied for the best odds to win the Heisman at +900.

Ewers will have competition behind him this season with Arch Manning, so if he struggles, he could be at risk of losing his job. But if he plays like he did last season, it will allow him to potentially lead Texas to an SEC Championship.

#3. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon, +1000

Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon

Dillon Gabriel has the third-best Heisman odds entering the 2024 college football season at +1000.

Gabriel transferred to Oregon to be the Ducks' starting QB, as Oregon is expected to be one of the top teams this season. If Gabriel plays to his ability and the Ducks live up to expectations, he will have a legit chance of winning the Heisman.

#4. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama, +1400

Jalen Milroe is back as Alabama's starting QB

Jalen Milroe, who decided to return to Alabama, enters the 2024 season with the fourth-best odds of winning the Heisman at +1400.

Milroe had his ups and downs last season, as he was benched at times. However, he is now in a new system with Kalen DeBoer, which should be more offense-focused. If Milroe can be a dominant passer and runner, and Alabama wins the SEC, his chances of winning the Heisman skyrocket.

#5. Will Howard, QB, Ohio State, +1500

Will Howard transferred to Ohio State

Will Howard has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman at +1500.

Howards transferred to Ohio State to be the Buckeyes' starting QB. Ohio State enters the season as one of the favorites to win it all. If Howard can lead Ohio State to an undefeated season and a Big Ten championship, his Heisman odds improve.

