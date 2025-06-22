Robert Griffin III, also known as RG III, is a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL starting quarterback with the then-Washington Redskins. He made a name for himself in college with the Baylor Bears as a dual-threat star and All-American prospect. Griffin played in the NFL for seven seasons before retiring and transitioning to broadcasting.
He is active on X, and has been following the political landscape around the U.S. and Iran. On Sunday, Griffin posted about Donald Trump's bombing of Iran.
"Donald Trump just started World War III by bombing Iran. Pray for us all," Griffin tweeted.
Griffin's tweet came on the heels of Trump sanctioning the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. BBC News reported that Israel said it was in full coordination with the U.S. in orchestrating the strikes. Iranian officials have since confirmed the attacks, but denied it being a significant blow to operations.
The strikes are the latest in the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.
RG III hypes up Michael Penix Jr. ahead of second season in Washington
Robert Griffin III had a sensational rookie campaign with the then-Washington Redskins. He earned his solitary Pro Bowl nod and an Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2012. Despite retiring after the 2020 season, RG III has kept in touch with the NFL as an analyst and fan.
He believes Michael Penix Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons is next up.
"Michael Penix Jr. will be the breakout QB of the Year in the NFL this year," Griffin tweeted on Tuesday.
Penix is fresh off his rookie season where he took over the Falcons' starting quarterback job from perennial Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins. Penix posted a stat line of 775 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. He recorded one win in three starts and enters the 2025 campaign as the undisputed QB1 in Atlanta.
